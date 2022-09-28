Owner of daycare, driver indicted after baby dies in hot van

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two women have been indicted after a child died after he was left inside a hot car outside of a Memphis daycare earlier this year, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

Fay Eschoe, 62, and Dessie X, 64, were indicted on charges of aggravated child abuse and criminally negligent homicide.

According to the DA, 1-year-old Carson Flowers was left in the backseat of Eschoe’s personal van at Education Is The Key Children’s Center on Thomas Street on May 19. The temperature was 90 degrees.

Investigators said the temperature inside the van was 115 degrees and the Flower’s internal temperature was 110 degrees.

According to investigators, the child was in the car from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. He was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition but later died at the hospital.

The DA says Eschoe picked up Flowers and his three older siblings at 8:20 a.m., and dropped the older children off at Vollintine School. Eschoe then arrived at the daycare center and went inside, forgetting that Flowers was in the backseat.

The boy was found strapped in his seat and unresponsive by Eschoe as she was leaving for the day at 2:30 p.m.

The daycare surrendered its state license a week later. The owner of Education Is The Key Children’s Center, Dessie X, was also charged.

Both women are free on bond.

