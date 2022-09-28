ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Owner of daycare, driver indicted after baby dies in hot van

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9fJJ_0iE6y0bD00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two women have been indicted after a child died after he was left inside a hot car outside of a Memphis daycare earlier this year, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1-year-old dies after he was left in car, police say

Fay Eschoe, 62, and Dessie X, 64, were indicted on charges of aggravated child abuse and criminally negligent homicide.

According to the DA, 1-year-old Carson Flowers was left in the backseat of Eschoe’s personal van at Education Is The Key Children’s Center on Thomas Street on May 19. The temperature was 90 degrees.

Investigators said the temperature inside the van was 115 degrees and the Flower’s internal temperature was 110 degrees.

According to investigators, the child was in the car from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. He was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition but later died at the hospital.

The DA says Eschoe picked up Flowers and his three older siblings at 8:20 a.m., and dropped the older children off at Vollintine School. Eschoe then arrived at the daycare center and went inside, forgetting that Flowers was in the backseat.

The boy was found strapped in his seat and unresponsive by Eschoe as she was leaving for the day at 2:30 p.m.

The daycare surrendered its state license a week later. The owner of Education Is The Key Children’s Center, Dessie X, was also charged.

Both women are free on bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Woman arrested months after dogs found dead in Midtown apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is accused of starving two dogs to death and another near death at her Midtown apartment over the summer. Simone Hoover, 22, has been charged with animal cruelty and will go before a judge on Wednesday. Police said two dead dogs and one that was extremely malnourished were discovered inside […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Parents seek justice in death of 15-year-old Millington girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The parents of a Millington teen who was shot and killed last month say they must speak up until justice is served and want the suspect off the streets before tragedy strikes again. David Reedy said wearing his 15-year-old daughter Haley Reedy’s ashes keeps her with him at all time. “It’s hard. I’m […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly pleads not guilty in Memphis mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Mass shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly pled not guilty in court Tuesday to 26 charges relating to the shooting spree on September 7 that left three people dead and four people injured. After entering his plea, Kelly’s attorney asked the judge to waive the formal reading of the indictment to save time. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver accused of hitting paramedics appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man accused of running into first responders while they were helping crash victims on I-240 appeared in court for the first time Monday. Reginald McKenzie, 48, was arraigned on a slew of charges including failure to stop for an emergency vehicle and DUI.  McKenzie stood in front of Judge Louis Montesi to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare Center#Vollintine School#Education#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Man charged after officers injured in Grahamwood crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged after two officers were injured in a crash involving a Memphis police car in Grahamwood. That makes a total of four City of Memphis first responders who have been hit by cars within the last 48 hours. Monday evening, two MPD officers were rushed to the hospital after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused mass shooter pleads not guilty in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mass shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly appeared in court on Tuesday. He has been indicted on over 26 charges relating to a September 7 shooting spree that left three dead and others injured. Kelly has also been indicted on 24 additional charges including five counts of reckless endangerment, four counts of criminal attempt […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Car burglar gets away with $1.4K Gucci diaper bag: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a burglar who got away with some expensive items during a Southeast Memphis car break-in last month. Police say officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the 6600 block of Kirby Trace Cove on September 14 at 10:24 p.m. Police said the victim saw a man entering […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen charged in death of 15-year-old Millington girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man Millington Police say is responsible for the death of a 15-year-old girl stood before a judge on Tuesday. 18-year-old Seth Walls has been charged with reckless homicide and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon WREG was there for his court appearance and learned he’s facing additional charges for another crime. […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Teens arrested after Southaven police chase

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Man bites officer, breaks another’s thumb during arrest: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of biting an officer’s finger and possibly breaking the thumb of another, during a traffic stop. Police say Marco Smith was a passenger in a car that was pulled over early Monday. According to police, Smith tried running from the car and refused to follow commands. That’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sister searching for her brother’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The search continues for a killer after a man was gunned down in Hickory Hill two and a half years ago. That shooter, is still on the streets. WREG spoke with the victim’s family about that tragic night in Hickory Hill. “I am beyond angry, I am beyond angry it feels like […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

UPDATE: Two children injured in downtown Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two children were injured in a shooting in downtown Memphis on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Vance Avenue at 5:24 p.m. Police initially reported that one juvenile was shot but on Tuesday they revised that information, saying two juveniles were shot and transported to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy