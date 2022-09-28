ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘She is always looking forward’: Ayanna Pressley wrote about Michelle Wu for TIME100 Next

By Christopher Gavin
 3 days ago

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was named in the magazine's annual round-up of emerging leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSpfH_0iE6xxBg00
Then-City Councilor At-Large and candidate For Mayor Michelle Wu and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley pose for a picture with supporters in October 2021. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

What are friends for?

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley offered up some glowing prose on her former City Council colleague and fellow Democrat, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, for TIME magazine as Wu was named Wednesday among the publication’s annual TIME100 Next list of emerging leaders.

“Caregiver. Councilor. Innovator. Organizer. Mother. Mayor. Michelle Wu brings her entire self to the work of public service, and she shattered a concrete ceiling last November when she became the first woman, first Asian American, and first person of color elected mayor of Boston,” Pressley wrote.

“I’ve had the privilege to work closely with Michelle for nearly a decade,” the congresswoman continued. “I have seen, firsthand, her unshakable commitment to building a Boston that cares for all its residents and her abiding belief in the potential of our city to be a model of racial, social, economic, health care, transit, disability, and environmental justice. As she says, ‘We’ll get big things done by getting the small things right.’”

Pressley penned that as a leader, Wu is always working toward what comes next.

“Michelle made history in November, but she isn’t dwelling on that success. She is always looking forward—focused on how policy, community, and innovation can come together to create a more just world for all of us, in Boston and beyond,” she wrote.

The magazine’s yearly round-up, similar to its TIME100 list, recognizes “100 rising stars from across industries and around the world.”

“There is no one way to have an impact, so there is no one way by which TIME measures the influence essential to its selections,” the magazine says. “As a result, and by design, the 2022 TIME100 Next list features musicians as well as medical professionals, government officials as well as movement leaders, and high-profile whistle-blowers alongside top CEOs—all curated by TIME’s journalists and informed by their reporting.

“What unites these individuals are their extraordinary efforts to shape our world—and to define our future.”

Wu’s inclusion on the list continues a rather notable week for the mayor in the national press.

On Friday, New York Times columnist Ginia Bellafante contrasted Wu’s leadership style against that of the mayor of the paper’s namesake city, Eric Adams, in a piece with a headline that playfully asked, “Does the Democratic Party Want Swagger? Or Does It Want Michelle Wu?”

Wu appeared to take the attention in stride on Wednesday while appearing on “Java With Jimmy.”

“I’m swagless, according to The New York Times,” she quipped.

Comments / 16

Ruth Ann Hendricks
3d ago

wu wants to be a squad member with Warren as leader in background. She just used people to get mayorship so she can use it as a stepping stone to DC. could someone take her down there now before our beautiful city changes completely for the worst?

Reply(2)
13
LeonardBoyles
2d ago

Do not vote for ayanna pressley. She's only trying to use people. She said she was going to help communities of color but in actuality she's using people of color for her own selfish ambitions to climb to the top. People need to spread the word about her and vote her out.

Reply
7
Kacou Philippe son
2d ago

Ayanna, grow your hair. You looking like a man without hair. The glory of a woman is in her long hair.

Reply(2)
5
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
