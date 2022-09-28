Why Memphis punter chose football over soccer

Joe Doyle watched his older brothers Andre and Aaron turn their high school All-American and All-State soccer accolades into college careers.

He envisioned following in their footsteps after picking up soccer at 5 years old. Doyle was headed down that road until he took a detour in middle school that could eventually land him in the NFL.

Joe Doyle

“I’ve told these NFL scouts coming up that he’s an NFL punter,” Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield said.

Doyle had never thought about football when he first started trying out punts in Gerald Robinson’s front yard. It was a shaky start, but after two years of work, Doyle gave football a try as an eighth-grader. He became a strong punter by the time he got to Knoxville’s Farragut High School, where Robinson is the kicking coach.

“When I started playing, I just kind of fell in love with it because I saw some success in it,” Doyle said. “Eventually, over time, I found out that I could play at the college level when I started going to camps and seeing just how I rated against other guys. And my rank just started going up, and I started to get some calls from different schools.”

Not only is Doyle a Division I punter, but the redshirt senior is the best punter in college football right now. He leads the country by averaging 47.83 yards per punt and was named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week after averaging 50 yards per punt last week. He punted eight times in the 44-34 win over North Texas.

Doyle was a three-sport athlete in high school until he dropped basketball after his freshman year and booted soccer after his sophomore season. Once he saw that he was nationally ranked in the top five for kicking heading into his junior year, Doyle was sold on football.

It was a different path than what his brothers chose, but his family encouraged the switch. Doyle’s brothers, who are also big football fans, didn’t start kicking for the football team until their senior years of high school.

“They didn’t get much recruitment in all that,” Doyle said. “They wish they would have started at a younger age like I did because I just saw I had a great opportunity. Most people don’t start kicking that young, and most people don’t think about it until it’s too late. They wanted me to do it. My dad was all for it. He was pumped about it. Soccer just kind of fell out of the equation pretty quickly.”

Kicking a tight spiral is the most traditional way of punting a football, and it wasn’t until Doyle got in college when he started exploring new ways beyond a tight spiral with good distance. His college career began at the University of Tennessee, where he learned new techniques under eventual NFL punter Trevor Daniel as a redshirt freshman.

Doyle also learned how to switch up his punts based on who was returning each week.

“I had no other choice but to adapt because I was playing Jaylon Waddle,” Doyle said. “I was playing Mecole Hardman. I was playing all of these lethal returners from Georgia, Alabama, you name it. All these SEC high-caliber football players, so I had to think of different ways to make them feel uncomfortable. I think it started from there and then we slowly progressively just started to build during the offseason. Just add more clubs into my bag.”

The Tigers had some field-goal kicking issues last year that forced Doyle to fill in for that role during his first season with the Tigers. Florida transfer Chris Howard is kicking field goals this year, which has allowed Doyle to continue adding more tools to his bag. He used those tools to pin North Texas inside its own 10-yard line three times last week.

“I read a stat that every single time you down a punt inside the 10 I think your team averages a little over three points,” Doyle said. “Technically as a punter I’m not scoring any points, but in my mind, I get to think that every single time I down a punt I’m scoring three points for the team which kind of can change the game.”

The punting preparation for Doyle looks different each week depending on who he is kicking to and how much wind is expected to be in the stadium. The spot on the field also impacts what type of punt he wants to go with. The spiral punt gives him the max distance and hang time, while punting with the end-over-end rotation will allow the ball to dig into the ground for a backward bounce when it lands. Some punts also make it trickier for returners to catch based on the spiral.

“Almost like a golfer, just trying to have as many clubs in my bag that I can use at different times during the game to be effective,” Doyle said. “… It can be tricky for returners to make decisions, which is what we’re trying to do. These guys that are so talented and so effective with the ball in their hands, we’re doing our best job trying to keep it away from them.”