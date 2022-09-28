Police: Armed suspects carjacked 82-year-old man outside Willow Grove Mall

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who carjacked an elderly man outside the Willow Grove Mall earlier this month.

Abington police said in a news release Wednesday that an 82-year-old was robbed of his vehicle about 8:15 p.m. Sept. 10.

The victim had just finished shopping and was walking to his truck when two men approached him from behind. One of them hit him with a hard object, and the two forced him to the ground.

"This is a hold up. Give us all your money," one of them said.

Abington police said the victim gave the men a gift card he had just purchased for his wife and the keys to his truck.

The two took off in the victim's red 2008 Ford Ranger two-door pickup truck, which has not been located as of Wednesday. The vehicle had a ladder rack in the bed and had a registration of YVG3700.

The subjects are described as being in their teens, with small to medium builds. Abington police released photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abington police at 267-536-1100 or Detective Jeff Anderson at 267-536-1102.