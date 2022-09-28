ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Armed suspects carjacked 82-year-old man outside Willow Grove Mall

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who carjacked an elderly man outside the Willow Grove Mall earlier this month.

Abington police said in a news release Wednesday that an 82-year-old was robbed of his vehicle about 8:15 p.m. Sept. 10.

The victim had just finished shopping and was walking to his truck when two men approached him from behind. One of them hit him with a hard object, and the two forced him to the ground.

"This is a hold up. Give us all your money," one of them said.

Sears closes:Sears to close Willow Grove mall store

Shooting near mall:Man charged in shooting near Willow Grove mall

For subscribers:Philly area malls making a comeback? A look from high-end fashion to abandoned anchors

Abington police said the victim gave the men a gift card he had just purchased for his wife and the keys to his truck.

The two took off in the victim's red 2008 Ford Ranger two-door pickup truck, which has not been located as of Wednesday. The vehicle had a ladder rack in the bed and had a registration of YVG3700.

The subjects are described as being in their teens, with small to medium builds. Abington police released photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abington police at 267-536-1100 or Detective Jeff Anderson at 267-536-1102.

NBC Philadelphia

2 Critical in Northeast Philly Double Shooting: Police

Two men were critically injured in a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 1:55 a.m., Philadelphia police officers responded to the area of Castor Avenue and Lansing Street in Rhawnhurst for a report of gunshots, authorities said. Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department performed CPR...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

21-Year-Old Killed in Northeast Philly Hit-and-Run

A woman was fatally struck in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run Saturday morning, authorities said. The incident took place at around 2:02 a.m. near the 4600 block of Robbins Avenue, Philadelphia police told NBC10. An unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound approaching Marsden Street when the pedestrian attempted to cross the street mid-block.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Suspected ringleader of group behind assaults in Haverford Township charged

HAVERFORD, Pa. - The suspected ringleader of a group of Delaware County teenagers accused of assaulting other teens in videos posted to the internet has been charged. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that unnamed teen was sent to juvenile detention Thursday on a number of charges, including robbery, assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.
HAVERFORD, PA
sauconsource.com

3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

ATF is offering a $15,000 reward for information aiding an investigation of a Montgomery County gun store burglary

Before sunrise Sept. 24, five individuals stole an unspecified number of guns from Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township, Montgomery County. Located at 9280 Ridge Pike, it is a stone's throw away from Philadelphia, just outside the Northwest Philly neighborhood Andorra in Roxborough. The Philadelphia Field Division of the ATF...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Vehicle Found in Vineland, Cape May Court House Man Missing

Authorities found his car, but a Cape May Court House man is missing. New Jersey State Police say they are trying to locate Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House. State Police say Osmundsen was last seen Tuesday, September 27, just before 10 pm, walking away from his vehicle on State Highway 55, south of milepost 35 in Vineland.
VINELAND, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Hit-And-Run Incident Reported in North Coventry

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A hit-and-run accident that North Coventry police said occurred in Kenilworth Park, near the pond parking lot, was reported Thursday (Sept. 29, 2022) on the department’s CrimeWatch website. Officers said a small tan-colored sedan was seen by a witness Sept. 22 (Thursday) at about...
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
fox29.com

2 men critically injured in daytime shooting in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young men are fighting for their lives after a daytime shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old both...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

No One Injured in Lower Salford Accident

LOWER SALFORD PA – A 34-year-old Horsham man was cited Friday (Sept. 30) by state police from the Troop T Barracks in King of Prussia following an accident that occurred earlier on Interstate 476 in the vicinity of Clump Road. No one was reported injured. He was ticketed for failing to drive properly on roadways lined for traffic.
HORSHAM, PA
