ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RIPTA buses will roll again Thursday for Providence high school students

By Linda Borg, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0saUAJ_0iE6xmiv00

PROVIDENCE – RIPTA buses will carry high school students to school Thursday morning following a disruption in service last week that left students scrambling to find other routes.

"We are communicating with the Providence School Department and have made improvements in how we communicate messages with students and parents regarding this service," RIPTA spokesman Barbara Polichetti said. "We also are in regular communication with the School Department and the governor's office."

Last week, dozens of students were stranded Wednesday after five school bus routes were canceled . Six routes were canceled the following day, affecting four Providence high schools: Central, Classical, Hope and Mount Pleasant.

The R-Line: RI's most popular bus route is free. Here's why.

A couple of RIPTA street supervisors volunteered to drive the buses last week, and students were advised to take regular RIPTA buses to school.

RIPTA has 31 driver vacancies and attributed the staffing gap to retirements and difficulties recruiting new drivers.

Polichetti said the agency has hired four licensed drivers this month and five more are set to begin next month.

"They will start in our paratransit division, called RIde, which provides service for persons with disabilities and also has vacancies," she said. "Their hiring will not immediately impact driver availability for fixed-route service."

RIPTA will hold a job fair Oct. 12 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at RIPTA headquarters, 705 Elmwood Ave., Providence.

Linda Borg covers education for The Journal.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RIPTA buses will roll again Thursday for Providence high school students

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Uprise RI

Classical High School students walk out over transphobic teacher

“If you’re a Classical student you probably know why we are here today,” said a student organizer to the growing crowd of Classical High School students in Providence who left their classrooms to join a protest outside their school at noon on Friday. The students were protesting the continued employment of Ramona Bessinger, a Providence Public School Department (PPSD) teacher who has made a second career of sorts out of opposing transgender rights and what she calls “critical race theory” or CRT in schools.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Traffic
Providence, RI
Education
City
Providence, RI
rinewstoday.com

“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters

A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Linus K12#Linus High School#Providence School#The School Department
whatsupnewp.com

Boys & Girls Club of Newport County receives $11,500 check from Newport Polo Gala

Newport Polo this week announced the first disbursement of its 2022 charity gala proceeds was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. Presenting the donation on behalf of 2022 gala beneficiary, the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation, founder Jeffrey Osborne visited the BGC Newport main campus in Newport, and toured the facility with Executive Director & CEO, Joe Pratt, Kelley Coen, Director of Development, and Stacie Mills, Vice Chair/Board of Directors.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fire tears through Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A massive fire swept through a Providence home early Saturday morning. The fire broke out at a Charles Street home and required nearly 60 firefighters to respond to the scene, according to the Providence Fire Department. The fire eventually spread to a second, two-story home.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick police warn residents of ‘mailbox fishing’

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police warned residents on Thursday that the city has seen an uptick in “mailbox fishing.”. According to police, after a person “fishes” the checks, they will wash them and typically cash them for thousands of dollars more than they were originally written for.
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Court's In Session Soon In South Kingstown

The Town Council of South Kingstown is approving a municipal court. 28 of Rhode Island's 39 cities and towns now have their own court to deal with local issues like ordinance violations. The Rhode Island General Assembly approved enabling legislation for South Kingstown to establish the municipal court in 2019.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location

It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island distributes $3.5M to combat homelessness

(The Center Square) – To address the homeless problem in Rhode Island a new round of funding will be used to create more beds. The state has doled out $3.5 million to six organizations, Gov. Dan McKee said, that will add 231 new beds to homeless shelters around the state. The state dollars are the first round of award distributions from a pot of $5 million that was solicited for proposals that were sent to vendors in September to expand capacity at homeless shelters.
WESTERLY, RI
ABC6.com

Fall River police officer recognized for continued kindness

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE)– The Fall River Police Department is honoring Officer Guy Furtado for his continued kindness, keeping a 91-year old woman company until her final day. “I responded to her home for reports of someone insider her house,” said Furtado, explaining how he first met 91-year old Jean McCanna a year ago. “I checked the house, and then spoke with her and she apologized for wasting our time. But, I explained she can call the police whenever she needs.”
FALL RIVER, MA
iheart.com

Providence Stabbing Sends One To Hospital

A stabbing in Providence is under investigation. Police responded to the West Park Apartments on Montgomery Avenue at around 6 p.m. Thursday. The victim went to the Family Dollar on Broad Street asking for help. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. Police...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $600,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $600,000. From the seaside towns of Narragansett and Newport to a condo on one of the most coveted, historic streets in America, the options are tremendous. And, if you need to get pricing on...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

7 Issues Smiley Has to Deal with (Fast) as Mayor of Providence

Brett Smiley comes into office as Mayor of Providence facing a blistering number of major challenges, and many of them require near day one action. Smiley, who won the Democratic primary in September and has no opposition in the general election, is the mayor-elect with the smallest number of votes in modern political history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy