Windsor, CA

Driver seriously injured in Hwy. 101 collision near Windsor

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
A driver suffered major injuries Wednesday morning in a crash involving a Caltrans vehicle that shut down a stretch of Highway 101 near Windsor.

All traffic, though, was flowing again shortly before 2 p.m., after authorities cleared the crash.

Drivers had been backed up along the northbound part of the highway for about two hours after both lanes were blocked. At about 1 p.m., the California Highway Patrol was able to reopen the right lane.

The collision was reported shortly after 11 a.m. just south of Arata Lane, according to the CHP.

Officer David deRutte said the driver of a Toyota Corolla, a woman from Geyersville, crashed into the Caltrans truck, which was protecting a mower trimming vegetation in the center median near Arata.

The Caltrans truck, which was flashing amber lights, along with the mower had moved into the No. 1 lane in order to pass the bridge railing at Arata when the Caltrans truck was struck from behind by the Toyota, the CHP said.

The driver of the Toyota suffered severe injuries and was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Caltrans truck was also taken to the hospital after complaining of pain.

By 1:40 p.m., all lanes reopened and traffic was flowing.

Major traffic delays developed after both northbound lanes were affected and drivers slowed down to look at the crash scene, deRutte said.

At the height of the closure, vehicles were backed up on Los Amigos and Old Redwood Highway, according to the Sonoma County Fire District in a tweet.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

