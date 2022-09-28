Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
glendalecherrycreek.com
Colorado Ski Resorts Announce Winter 22-23 Openings
It’s that time of year again, when fall signals the anticipatory announcements of opening day for Colorado ski resorts and the race to be the first to open begins. On August 22, 2022, Vail Resorts announced their opening dates of its five Colorado resorts including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, and Crested Butte. The season begins with Keystone Resort set to be the first to open in mid-October and ending with the closing of Breckenridge running well into May, making this one of the longest seasons in the country for its Epic Pass Holders.
Vailhalla canceled because of weather
Muddy Pass was a bit too muddy. The Vailhalla and Vail 100 mountain bike race was canceled Saturday morning because of “unrideable” conditions on the upper level of the course, the result of overnight rain and snow. The event, a “reimagined” rebirth of the Vail 100 Ultra, which ran from 1999-2007, was originally delayed until 10 a.m.. Eventually, race director Mike McCormack was forced to cancel it altogether because the saturated roads were unsafe and would have been difficult for medical crews to reach riders in an emergency event.
Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company opens in Downieville
If you travel back and forth to Denver often, you’ve probably stopped at Exit 234 on I-70 for a pit stop to fill up on gasoline, go to the bathroom or grab a cup of coffee. That coffee shop may now look a bit more familiar since it has local ties. Minturn-based Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company just opened up at the popular and former Starbucks location.
Aspen Daily News
Snow forecast takes shape for Aspen-Snowmass
Roaring Fork Valley residents might have plenty of incentives to give their ski passes a good workout this winter, according to meteorologists. Aspen Weather, a hyper-local forecasting service focused on the middle and upper Roaring Fork Valley, foresees snowfall coming in at 10% above average this winter, Oct. 1 to May 1, according to its winter outlook.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. CPW officers received a call during the town-hall...
HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR: Iconic Colorado destination to require permit for camping
According to the US Forest Service, an overnight fee for some heavily-trafficked parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness has been approved. This fee program is designed to help officials better manage and protect this extremely popular Aspen-area destination, which spans 181,535 acres and is home to 26 trailheads leading to 173 miles of trails.
Travelers warned as snow hits high country passes
The chain law was put into effect for Loveland Pass on Friday night as snow hit the high country.
5280.com
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meadow Mountain trailhead parking to close Oct. 4 and 5
The White River National Forest will close the Meadow Mountain Trailhead parking lot in Minturn Oct 4-5 for maintenance. The parking lot will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Oct. 4 until 6 p.m. Oct. 5 while crews replace the old fencing with boulders. “Please find alternative parking during this time...
Short-term rental home in Aspen sells for $69 million
This week’s $69-million purchase of the Silver Lining Ranch next to the Aspen Club included a 10-bedroom mansion, more than 6 acres and something else of value to the new ownership — a short-term rental license. The 18,000-square-foot, 10-bedroom mansion was acquired by Meriwether Companies and Revere Capital,...
Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea stops by Agave in Avon
Joe O’Dea knows he’s an underdog in his race for U.S. Senate, but he believes he can win his race against incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet. O’Dea spent a bit of time Friday in Eagle County, including a meet-and-greet at Agave restaurant in Avon. As he’s been through...
Holy House: Step Inside a Historic 1876 Colorado Church For Sale
From simple and efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the Colorado real estate market is full of all sorts of unique listings. One interesting home that's currently for sale is actually a former church. 1876 Colorado Church For Sale. This historic Silver Plume property was transformed into a one-of-a-kind residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Town Council to consider second reading of budget ordinance for purchase of East Vail site
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Vail Town Council approved the first reading of a budget amendment ordinance to fund its $12 million offer to Vail Resorts to purchase the 23.3-acre East Vail site. As approved, the budget supplemental would reallocate real estate transfer tax funds for the offer on the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision commonly referred to as the Booth Heights site.
Letter: You have to start somewhere
I don’t agree with Buzz Schleper’s assessment of the plastic bag ban hypocrisy. With that logic, we’d still have asbestos in our insulation, lead in our pipes, paint and gasoline, DDT in our weed killers. You have to start somewhere with things that are hazardous to our...
Vail hosts travel writers, editors for Travel Classics West Conference
Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, the town of Vail played host to the 28th annual Travel Classics West Conference, bringing with it around 55 editors and writers from publications like National Geographic Travel, Condé Nast Traveler and AFAR. “The Vail Local Marketing District is really responsible for promoting the destination...
GYPTOBER Fall Fest to feature the best of Oktoberfest and Halloween
Just one day of dressing up as a princess, superhero, witch or more creative creatures just isn’t enough. Luckily, these days, events like GYPTOBER Fall Fest extend the Halloween season, offering more chances to celebrate. The town of Gypsum is rolling two events into one big all-ages, family-friendly festivity...
Calling all cameras: Show us your fall photos
It’s that time of year when the fall colors are beginning to pop, and the Vail Daily asks its readers to pull out their cameras and share their best shots in our Fall Colors Photo Gallery. All approved submissions will be featured in our digital gallery throughout the month,...
Open enrollment for BEECH program at Dotsero Mobile Home park
The Beneficial Electrification for Eagle County Homes, known as the BEECH program, is holding an open enrollment event for households looking to increase the energy efficiency of their homes. This Saturday, Oct. 1, representatives from the program and the MIRA bus will be at the Dotsero Mobile Home park from...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0