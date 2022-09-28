ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

The Spun

College Football World Is Praying For Lee Corso This Morning

The college football world is praying for ESPN analyst Lee Corso on Saturday morning. Corso, a longtime college football analyst for ESPN, is not a part of College GameDay's show at Clemson on Saturday morning. The longtime college football analyst is ill. "Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Bizarre Incident During BYU Game

The BYU Cougars held off the Utah State Aggies to win their fourth game of the 2022 college football season. But as has seemingly become a recurring theme in BYU sporting events events this season, there was an "incident." During the game, BYU linebacker Max Tooley helped take down quarterback...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Oregon State Beavers vs No. 12 Utah Utes

It's week five of the season and the No. 12 Utah Utes welcome the Oregon State Beavers to Salt Lake City for a 12:00pm kickoff on Saturday. In a rematch from last year's surprising loss in Corvallis where the Beavers simply took it to the Utes and outmatched them physically, the Utes will certainly be looking for a little revenge this time around.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon

There is no doubt that Oregon is a truly wonderful state, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature, since there are so many outdoor activities to choose from. If you have never been to this beautiful state, here are three amazing places to visit in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Yardbarker

7 takeaways from Washington Huskies 40-32 loss at UCLA

The Washington Huskies dropped to 4-1 in 2022 with a 40-32 loss at UCLA. Here are our seven big takeaways. Coming into this game, it’s been a struggle for the Washington Huskies to win on the road at UCLA over the last 17 years. That feat only happened only once, and Friday night was more of the same disappointment.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington State Cougars: Game 4 vs. California – TV, Weather, More

Washington State Cougars Football opens Pac-12 play as the Cougs host Oregon. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars begin their Pac-12 Conference schedule at home against Oregon. PNWS has Washington State football fans covered. Details.
PULLMAN, WA
ESPN

No. 13 Oregon, Stanford have an unpredictable history

So much has changed for Stanford and No. 13 Oregon since the 2018 season, but the memories are still vivid for Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson. Williamson made his college debut against the Ducks and he admittedly got knocked around a lot. But in the end, Stanford emerged with a 38-31 overtime victory at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe impressing; competition at small forward underway; a look ahead at preseason action: Blazer Focused podcast

Portland Trail Blazers training camp is underway in Santa Barbara, Calif., and the Blazer Focused podcast, sponsored by ZoomCare, is on the case. Hosts Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach hit on several pressing topics in this latest episode:. Sloppy play with high energy mark the first two days. Rookie Shaedon...
PORTLAND, OR
On3.com

4-star DL Johnny Bowens sets Oregon visit

Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens will visit Oregon this weekend, he announced on Thursday. The trip comes a week after Bowens, a one-time Texas A&M commit, visited Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2, 254-pounder is making his third trip to Eugene in the past seven months after visiting the Ducks...
EUGENE, OR
