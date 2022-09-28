Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Photo
Few things in Ohio, if any, are as special as football season in Columbus. The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking like a national championship-caliber team on the field this year. Ohio State is off to an undefeated start to the season. Off the field, the Buckeyes cheerleading unit is as...
College Football World Is Praying For Lee Corso This Morning
The college football world is praying for ESPN analyst Lee Corso on Saturday morning. Corso, a longtime college football analyst for ESPN, is not a part of College GameDay's show at Clemson on Saturday morning. The longtime college football analyst is ill. "Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather,...
Johnny Bowens, 4-star defensive lineman and former Texas A&M pledge, making Oregon Ducks return visit
The Oregon Ducks are hosting a handful of key visitors this weekend. A five-star wide receiver. A pair of bluechip 2023 offensive linemen. The nation's No. 2 offensive tackle in the class of 2024. This week, Judson High School (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens let it be known he ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
Football World Reacts To Bizarre Incident During BYU Game
The BYU Cougars held off the Utah State Aggies to win their fourth game of the 2022 college football season. But as has seemingly become a recurring theme in BYU sporting events events this season, there was an "incident." During the game, BYU linebacker Max Tooley helped take down quarterback...
Washington-UCLA should tell us a lot about the state of play in the Pac-12
The Pac-12 season has already begun, but now it will take on added dimensions. Washington visits UCLA on Friday night in Pasadena. It’s a game USC fans will be able to focus on, since it is a stand-alone game. Trojan fans can watch USC one night later in the Coliseum against Arizona State.
Oregon high school football Week 5 scores, schedule, links: Friday Night Rewind
It’s time for Week 5 of Oregon high school football action. We’re fully into league schedules now, so make sure to check out how the teams are doing because wins and losses are going to matter when it comes to league standing and even playoff positioning. Keep an...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oregon Ducks could address biggest recruiting need this weekend
Under the leadership of Mario Cristobal, the Oregon Ducks offensive line recruiting haul thrived and set a new standard for the program, led by NFL first-round pick Penei Sewell. This spring, it appeared Dan Lanning, offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and crew bridged that gap with the ...
2025 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery impressed with two SEC schools as visits pick up
Findlay (Ohio) four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery spoke with On3 about two SEC schools he's interested in, as well as his visit schedule. He is a top-50 prospect in the 2025 On3 Consensus.
247Sports
Behind Enemy Lines: Oregon State Beavers vs No. 12 Utah Utes
It's week five of the season and the No. 12 Utah Utes welcome the Oregon State Beavers to Salt Lake City for a 12:00pm kickoff on Saturday. In a rematch from last year's surprising loss in Corvallis where the Beavers simply took it to the Utes and outmatched them physically, the Utes will certainly be looking for a little revenge this time around.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon
There is no doubt that Oregon is a truly wonderful state, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature, since there are so many outdoor activities to choose from. If you have never been to this beautiful state, here are three amazing places to visit in Oregon.
DISH drops ESPN, SEC Network: College football fans furious
DISH cable service failed to reach an agreement with Disney on the day that college football is set to kick off its Week 5 schedule. The service confirmed early on Saturday morning that its "contract has expired" with Disney, but that they are trying to reach some kind of "fair agreement" in the ...
Yardbarker
7 takeaways from Washington Huskies 40-32 loss at UCLA
The Washington Huskies dropped to 4-1 in 2022 with a 40-32 loss at UCLA. Here are our seven big takeaways. Coming into this game, it’s been a struggle for the Washington Huskies to win on the road at UCLA over the last 17 years. That feat only happened only once, and Friday night was more of the same disappointment.
What TV channel is Georgia football game on today? Free live stream, odds, time, how to watch Bulldogs vs Missouri Tigers online (10/1/2022)
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs go on the road and hope to continue their dominance on the gridiron when they visit the Missouri Tigers for a Week 5 college football showdown on Saturday, October 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CDT) with a live TV broadcast on SEC Network.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars: Game 4 vs. California – TV, Weather, More
Washington State Cougars Football opens Pac-12 play as the Cougs host Oregon. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars begin their Pac-12 Conference schedule at home against Oregon. PNWS has Washington State football fans covered. Details.
ESPN
No. 13 Oregon, Stanford have an unpredictable history
So much has changed for Stanford and No. 13 Oregon since the 2018 season, but the memories are still vivid for Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson. Williamson made his college debut against the Ducks and he admittedly got knocked around a lot. But in the end, Stanford emerged with a 38-31 overtime victory at Autzen Stadium.
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe impressing; competition at small forward underway; a look ahead at preseason action: Blazer Focused podcast
Portland Trail Blazers training camp is underway in Santa Barbara, Calif., and the Blazer Focused podcast, sponsored by ZoomCare, is on the case. Hosts Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach hit on several pressing topics in this latest episode:. Sloppy play with high energy mark the first two days. Rookie Shaedon...
4-star DL Johnny Bowens sets Oregon visit
Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens will visit Oregon this weekend, he announced on Thursday. The trip comes a week after Bowens, a one-time Texas A&M commit, visited Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2, 254-pounder is making his third trip to Eugene in the past seven months after visiting the Ducks...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0