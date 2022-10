View the original article to see embedded media. There are a plethora of factors that go into picking a game, whether it's straight up or against the spread. Weather, health, history, stakes and matchups can play roles to varying degrees. All of those factors have loomed large throughout the week in the matchup between No. 10 NC State and No. 5 Clemson at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO