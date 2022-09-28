Read full article on original website
18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
Escaped Luxor bomber arrested after tipster
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tip by a transit center employee in Las Vegas leads to the arrest of a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion. Gabriel Delgadillo dialed 9-1-1 after a dispatcher working Wednesday...
EXCLUSIVE: Former Metro Lieutenant offers insight about capturing escaped inmates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A retired Metro Lieutenant spoke exclusively with News 3 about the latest prison escape and his experience leading an investigation to capture another high-profile escapee in 2005. Ted Snodgrass retired from the department in 2011 after nearly 30 years of service which included helping to...
Police seek help finding missing teen in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy. Brandon Avalos was last seen at the 6200 block of Ilanos Lane near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Torrey Pines Drive around 6:30 p.m on Monday. He was...
Cyclist dead two days after crash with semi-truck near Apex
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A bicyclist has died two days after colliding with a semi-truck near Apex, Nevada. The crash occurred on Tuesday, September 27, at Las Vegas Boulevard North, south of US-93, near the Love's Travel Stop. According to police, the cyclist was traveling north on Las Vegas...
Las Vegas police anticipate new grant to increase safety enforcement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pedestrian deaths in Las Vegas are up 32% over the past year. Metro police hope new funding will help them crack down on reckless drivers. This Saturday marks the beginning of a new grant year giving officers access to extra money to increase enforcement. MORE...
Bath and Body Works employee fired for wrong accusations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A spokesperson for Bath and Body Works says they fired a local employee for wrongfully accusing a man of shoplifting. Shopper Ray Ivory says he was buying candles at a Summerlin location earlier this week when it happened. At first, he thought the employee was...
Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
Court hearing on removing Robert Telles from office pushed back
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A court hearing on the push to remove a Clark County official from office as he faces a murder charge has been delayed. Public Administrator Robert Telles appeared in court Wednesday morning as his attorney requested more time to respond to the complaint. The hearing was continued to Wednesday, Oct. 5.
1 October gunman's weapons cleared for destruction
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — $62,000 worth of weapons owned by 1 October gunman Stephen Paddock is now cleared for destruction in a matter of a few weeks, following a hearing Thursday morning at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas. Judge Gloria Sturman agreed to sign an Order...
New training facility shedding light after 1 October tragedy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sometimes, it takes a tragedy to light a fire. That's the connection between the 1 October shooting and the rise of the new state-of-the-art Joint Emergency Training Institute for first responders. It wasn't all that long ago that this place was a dream--something that might...
The Parlour coming to downtown Las Vegas next month!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thursday is National Coffee Day so we're celebrating with a 'boujee fast casual" coffee shop set to open next month. Joining me now with more is the owner and executive chef, Antonio Nunez, and General Manager, Alec Nunez.
Las Vegas Desert Dogs donate lacrosse gear throughout Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are doing more than prepping for their inaugural season. CEO Mark Fine announced that the Las Vegas Desert Dogs would be donating lacrosse gear throughout Clark County and the City of Las Vegas. “From the very early days of establishing...
Mob Museum in Las Vegas to host Nevada Day Community Celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas will hold an outdoor community event to celebrate Nevada Day next month. The museum will host the free gathering on Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the new outdoor Event Plaza. Guests can learn...
Boulder City hosts community event, National Night Out
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Boulder City Police Department is inviting the community to a night of family fun!. On Tuesday, October 4 locals can join in on arts and crafts, food trucks, rock climbing, and more. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Local music schools celebrate 7th annual Kids...
Nightmare on Spring Mountain at The Sand Dollar Lounge
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge will once again transform itself into the 'Nightmare on Spring Mountain' this year. Joining us now to tell us all about it is Chase Gordon, lead purveyor of revelry at the Sand Dollar Lounge, and Melissa Asker, a bartender at the Sand Dollar Lounge.
Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
Case continued for NFL player Alvin Kamara, others charged with battery in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The case has been continued for four people, including New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, charged with battery at a Las Vegas resort. Court records show that attorneys were granted a motion to continue negotiations Thursday. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Nov....
Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
Celebrate National Coffee Day with Dig It Coffee Co.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday is National Coffee Day, and we're celebrating with Dig It Coffee Co. Founder Taylor Gardner Chaney and assistant barista Aaron Limbaugh joined us to talk about what they are brewing up.
