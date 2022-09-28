ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Escaped Luxor bomber arrested after tipster

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tip by a transit center employee in Las Vegas leads to the arrest of a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion. Gabriel Delgadillo dialed 9-1-1 after a dispatcher working Wednesday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police seek help finding missing teen in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy. Brandon Avalos was last seen at the 6200 block of Ilanos Lane near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Torrey Pines Drive around 6:30 p.m on Monday. He was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cyclist dead two days after crash with semi-truck near Apex

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A bicyclist has died two days after colliding with a semi-truck near Apex, Nevada. The crash occurred on Tuesday, September 27, at Las Vegas Boulevard North, south of US-93, near the Love's Travel Stop. According to police, the cyclist was traveling north on Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bath and Body Works employee fired for wrong accusations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A spokesperson for Bath and Body Works says they fired a local employee for wrongfully accusing a man of shoplifting. Shopper Ray Ivory says he was buying candles at a Summerlin location earlier this week when it happened. At first, he thought the employee was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Court hearing on removing Robert Telles from office pushed back

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A court hearing on the push to remove a Clark County official from office as he faces a murder charge has been delayed. Public Administrator Robert Telles appeared in court Wednesday morning as his attorney requested more time to respond to the complaint. The hearing was continued to Wednesday, Oct. 5.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

1 October gunman's weapons cleared for destruction

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — $62,000 worth of weapons owned by 1 October gunman Stephen Paddock is now cleared for destruction in a matter of a few weeks, following a hearing Thursday morning at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas. Judge Gloria Sturman agreed to sign an Order...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New training facility shedding light after 1 October tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sometimes, it takes a tragedy to light a fire. That's the connection between the 1 October shooting and the rise of the new state-of-the-art Joint Emergency Training Institute for first responders. It wasn't all that long ago that this place was a dream--something that might...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Parlour coming to downtown Las Vegas next month!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thursday is National Coffee Day so we're celebrating with a 'boujee fast casual" coffee shop set to open next month. Joining me now with more is the owner and executive chef, Antonio Nunez, and General Manager, Alec Nunez.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs donate lacrosse gear throughout Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are doing more than prepping for their inaugural season. CEO Mark Fine announced that the Las Vegas Desert Dogs would be donating lacrosse gear throughout Clark County and the City of Las Vegas. “From the very early days of establishing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boulder City hosts community event, National Night Out

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Boulder City Police Department is inviting the community to a night of family fun!. On Tuesday, October 4 locals can join in on arts and crafts, food trucks, rock climbing, and more. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Local music schools celebrate 7th annual Kids...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Nightmare on Spring Mountain at The Sand Dollar Lounge

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge will once again transform itself into the 'Nightmare on Spring Mountain' this year. Joining us now to tell us all about it is Chase Gordon, lead purveyor of revelry at the Sand Dollar Lounge, and Melissa Asker, a bartender at the Sand Dollar Lounge.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

