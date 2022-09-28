Read full article on original website
Trump speech – live: Ginni Thomas thanked for supporting election lies as Trump breaks silence on hurricane
Donald Trump heads to Michigan, a state that spurned him in 2020 after he saw a surprise victory there four years earlier, on Saturday.He’s in the state for a rally in Warren where he hopes to bump the candidacy of Tudor Dixon, his chosen acolyte in the race to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The president is eager to have a supporter of his bogus conspiracies about his 2020 defeat in the governor’s mansion should he make another bid for the White House in 2024.Polls show Ms Dixon badly trailing the governor, who was the intended victim of...
Trump thanks Ginni Thomas for sticking to stolen election lies
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday offered a shout-out to the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for continuing to parrot his lies about the 2020 election in an interview with the House January 6 select committee.Mr Trump praised Ms Thomas during remarks at his most recent political rally in Michigan, calling her “a great woman” who is the wife of “a great man”.“According to the standard and routine leaks from the committee ... she said that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen,” he said.Mr Trump added that many Republicans who choose not to repeat his...
