Santa Fe, NM

BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties.

It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop pellets of herbicide on the plants which officials say will help reduce plant density in those areas.

