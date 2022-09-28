ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Video Shows Intense Strength Of Hurricane Ian As It Rips Through Florida

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
Hurricane Ian came onshore with fury destroying homes, and businesses, while it continues to hammer away at southwestern Florida before moving north through the central part of the state Wednesday.

An extreme wind warning is in effect for Cape Coral FL, Lehigh Acres FL, and Fort Myers FL until 6:00 PM EDT for extremely dangerous hurricane winds.

The National Weather Service said, “Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter now.”

The video below was taken from Fort Myers Beach, Florida off Estero Blvd. Courtesy of Loni Architects.

Video Source: Loni Architects, FPS

