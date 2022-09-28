RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper urged North Carolinians to be safe during heavy rainfall as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. "Our message today is simple. Be smart and be safe. We’ve faced storms like this before and we know what to do," Governor Cooper said. "Especially this weekend, I appreciate the efforts of emergency management officials, our national guard, state highway patrol and other first responders to keep people safe."

