Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing ContinuesAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Experts say hurricane Ian will bring intense but short-lived economic woesToni KorazaFlorida State
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
Pitt DT David Green Leaves Georgia Tech Game With Injury
The Pitt Panthers will be down a defensive lineman.
Meet Buoy, the new mascot for the Seattle Kraken
The NHL’s Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot on Saturday – Buoy, a troll that lives in the depths of the Climate Pledge Arena. Buoy made his first appearance before the Kraken’s preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, slowly lowered to the ice from the ceiling during the brief presentation.
Halftime Notes: Georgia in Trouble in Columbia against Missouri
For the second straight week, the Georgia Bulldogs got off to a beyond sluggish start against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night. Though for the first time all season, Georgia could be in some trouble against Missouri, down 16 to 6 at the half. Their first five possessions yielded three ...
Fire hold on to stun FC Cincinnati, 3-2
Jhon Duran scored twice to take his team-leading total to eight goals and the visiting Chicago Fire put FC Cincinnati’s
Homers by Drew Waters, Salvador Perez power Royals past Guardians
Kris Bubic went five dominant innings, Drew Waters and Salvador Perez each homered and the Kansas City Royals evened their
