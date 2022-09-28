Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Fire destroys large home in Nantucket
NANTUCKET – A fire destroyed a large house in Nantucket overnight. The house had reportedly just been constructed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This...
Authorities investigating after human remains wash ashore at beachfront resort on Cape Cod
BREWSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after human remains washed ashore at a beachfront resort on Cape Cod over the weekend, authorities announced Wednesday. Officers responding to the Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster on Saturday found partial human remains that had washed up on shore, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.
Cape Cod man accused of killing mother after her body was found burning in a fire
TRURO, Mass. — A Cape Cod man was arrested after allegedly lighting his mother on fire in front of his home, according to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. Adam Howe, 34, is facing a murder charge after he was arrested by the Cape Cod SWAT team late Friday night at his home.
fallriverreporter.com
Police investing after fatal pedestrian crash in southeastern Massachusetts
Police are investigating and have released the name of the victim in a fatal southeastern Massachusetts crash. According to police, on Wednesday, just after 7:15 p.m., the Yarmouth Police Department and Yarmouth Fire Department responded to the area of 115 Route 28 in West Yarmouth for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.
Inquirer and Mirror
Fire destroys nearly completed north-shore home
(Oct. 1, 2022: Update 5:30 p.m.) A nearly-completed house under construction on the island's north shore was completely destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, but firefighters were able to prevent serious damage to nearby homes. Deputy fire chief Sean Mitchell said noone was injured by the fire at 19 East...
ABC6.com
5 displaced after house fire in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters battled a house fire overnight in New Bedford. The New Bedford Fire Department said that they got calls about a fire at a three-family home on Madeira Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. When crews got to the scene there were two people trapped...
NECN
Yarmouth Woman Struck, Killed Wednesday on Cape Cod
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, after being struck by a vehicle, according to police. The Yarmouth Police Department and Yarmouth Fire Department responded to Route 28 in West Yarmouth around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of someone being hit by a vehicle, the police department said in a news release.
capecod.com
Car crashes through garage in West Barnstable
WEST BARBSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly crashing through a garage of a house in West Barnstable. Firefighters responded to a Holway Drive residence around 4 PM Friday to find the vehicle in a precarious state out the rear of the garage. The driver was out but crews had to stabilize the vehicle. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Barnstable Police are investigating his the crash occurred.
nbcboston.com
Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup
A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
Woman killed after being hit by a car in West Yarmouth
WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. — A woman was killed Wednesday night in a Cape Cod town, after being struck by a vehicle, according to police. The Yarmouth Police and Fire Department responded to Route 28 in West Yarmouth around just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
Woman accused of stealing $200,000 from Scituate Irish pub she worked at
A Massachusetts woman is accused of stealing $200,000 from the Irish pub she worked at, using at least some of the funds on hours-worth of gambling inside the restaurant, authorities say. The woman, 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on Friday on a variety...
quincyquarry.com
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspects in B&E and larceny
MASHPEE – MPD Detectives are looking to identify the two individuals in the pictures below. They may be involved in a larceny/breaking and entering that occurred in Mashpee. If you have any information or can identify them please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1480 ext 7263. Thank you in advance...
43-year-old man killed in fiery crash along Rt. 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — One person was killed in a fiery crash along Route 24 in West Bridgwater early Friday morning. The crash happened at 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24 near Route 106, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said a 2017 Ford Explorer was...
capecod.com
Two men charged with murder in connection with Falmouth stabbing
FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne. announced that on 9/22/22 that at approximately 6:25 pm Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a. disturbance outside of 250 Davisville Rd in Falmouth. Upon arrival, police encountered Douglas M. Rose,, 41,...
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
NECN
Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'
A Massachusetts woman is grateful her dog is okay after a coyote attacked the 14-pound Dachshund Thursday morning in the backyard of her Cohasset home. Amy Martin says "Tsuki" is stitched up and scarred, but home resting after the "scary" incident. She says Tsuki was outside in her fenced-in yard with her boyfriend when a coyote appeared out of nowhere around 8:15 a.m.
capecod.com
Truro Man Arrested on Murder Charge
TRURO – A Truro man has been arrested on a murder charge following an incident that saw a regional SWAT team called in for support. Officials with Truro Police and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office released a statement indicating that emergency personnel responded to a call in Truro on Friday, September 30 at roughly 9:30pm.
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
iheart.com
New Bedford Man Indicted In Alleged Rental Scam
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Bedford man has been indicted on larceny charges after officials say he defrauded people looking for affordable housing. Attorney General Maura Healey's Office says Victor Tiu Lopez posed as an apartment owner on social media between February and April of this year, and convinced prospective tenants to rent his apartments.
