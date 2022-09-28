COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As Ian draws near, the Red Cross says they are prepared to open shelters to ensure people have a safe place to ride out the storm. “We really don’t know what the impacts are going to be in South Carolina. We’d rather be underprepared than overprepared so we advise everybody to have a kit, have a plan,” says Red Cross Executive Director Rebecca Jordan.

