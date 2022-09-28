Read full article on original website
On the night of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle collision on SR-242 in Concord. The crash took place around 11:15 p.m. on southbound State Route 242 just south of Willow Pass Road, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Collision...
Tractor-Trailer Collides With Walnut Sweeper on Oswald Road. A semi-truck collision occurred in a rural area east of Yuba City on September 28, resulting in a major injury. The crash happened along Oswald Road just southeast of South George Washington Boulevard around 7:28 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a collision between a semi-truck and a walnut sweeper. A walnut sweeper is a tractor-like machine used to pick up nuts from the ground.
