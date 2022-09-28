Read full article on original website
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Tomahawk Nation
Jared Verse dressed out, game-time decision vs. Wake Forest
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is gearing up to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home, with a 3:41 p.m. kickoff from Tallahassee set to be broadcast on ABC. One of the questions around the game is the availability of defensive end Jared Verse, who...
Visitor List 2.0: Expected recruits for FSU vs. Wake Forest
‘Noles expect to host some talented prospects on campus this weekend. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Will FSU beat Wake Forest to get to 5-0?
Wake Forest has beaten FSU two times in a row in a series that FSU has otherwise dominated; will Saturday be a return to FSU supremacy?. The most underrated part of NIL is high profile collegiate athletes being able to leverage their popularity in ways like this:. Undefeated soccer heads...
FOX Sports
Which college football team is most under-appreciated? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew makes their picks
The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew makes their picks for the most under-appreciated college football teams in the country right now. The Kansas Jayhawks, Florida State Seminoles, Minnesota Golden Gophers, and UCLA Bruins are all discussed.
FSU offering free tickets to Florida residents, students ahead of matchup with Wake Forest
Dave Clawson might be wrong about Doak Campbell Stadium.
CBS Sports
Florida State vs. Wake Forest: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Wake Forest 3-1; Florida State 4-0 The Florida State Seminoles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.
Preps to Pros: What's next for FSU in 2023 Recruiting
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna discuss what's next for Florida State in the recruiting cycle.
goduke.com
Game at Wake Forest Moved to Sunday
DURHAM — The Duke field hockey game at Wake Forest originally slated to be played Friday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m., in Winston-Salem, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m., due to expected inclement weather. The game will be streamed on ACCNX on the ESPN app.
TMH, FSU project to sustain 350 high-paying jobs
Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare say they’re teaming up to bring a big economic boost to the area.
Tallahassee, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tallahassee, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mosley High School football team will have a game with Chiles High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
New details revealed after fight erupts at Mount Tabor High School football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies used pepper spray to break up a fight that broke out at a football game at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were working at the Mount Tabor High School football game when the fight erupted in the crowd. Deputies […]
wfmynews2.com
Mount Tabor vs. East Forsyth High School game called early due to verbal altercation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mount Tabor vs. East Forsyth’s football game was ended early Thursday due to a verbal altercation. According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the altercation was between an adult and law enforcement. School officials said no students were involved and no one was injured. Officials said the...
No. 1 East Forsyth shuts down No. 11 Mount Tabor
All season long, East Forsyth's football team has been garnering attention for its explosive offense. But on Thursday night, the Eagles proved their defensive grit with a 31-13 road win over previously unbeaten Mount Tabor. "Our defense gets overshadowed by how powerful our offense is," said East Forsyth coach Todd...
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee lost its charm
Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near Tallahassee colleges, the closure of popular clubs and restaurants, and one of Tallahassee’s most prominent college campuses, FAMU, has been poorly portrayed in the media on several occasions.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low “FAMU” Allows You To Bragg Different
As NIKE, Inc. continues to show support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Oregon-based conglomerate has stopped by Tallahassee, Fla. to present FAMU with its very own Nike Dunk Low. Clad in the school’s iconic orange and green colors, the newly-surfaced pair is laden with references to Florida Agricultural...
sneakernews.com
North Carolina A&T’s Nike Dunk Low Is “From Greensboro With Love”
NIKE, Inc. has been publicly supporting the Black community in a concerted effort since the first half of 2020. In addition to scholarships, design initiatives and more, the Oregon-based conglomerate has launched “Yardrunners,” a program that highlights 16 students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. As part of the campaign, special pairs of the Nike Dunk Low have been dedicated to these educational institutions. The latest?: North Carolina A&T.
WCTV
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
'500-year flood': Florida begins to assess Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
A day after in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the storm surge that came with it was "basically a 500-year flood event." “We’ve never seen a flood event like this,” DeSantis said during a press briefing in Tallahassee. “We’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude.”
thefamuanonline.com
Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?
In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
WXII 12
State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
