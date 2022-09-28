Current Records: Wake Forest 3-1; Florida State 4-0 The Florida State Seminoles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO