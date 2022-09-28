ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Jared Verse dressed out, game-time decision vs. Wake Forest

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is gearing up to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home, with a 3:41 p.m. kickoff from Tallahassee set to be broadcast on ABC. One of the questions around the game is the availability of defensive end Jared Verse, who...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Will FSU beat Wake Forest to get to 5-0?

Wake Forest has beaten FSU two times in a row in a series that FSU has otherwise dominated; will Saturday be a return to FSU supremacy?. The most underrated part of NIL is high profile collegiate athletes being able to leverage their popularity in ways like this:. Undefeated soccer heads...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Winston-salem, NC
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Texas State
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Oregon State
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Iowa State
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Miami, FL
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Football
CBS Sports

Florida State vs. Wake Forest: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Wake Forest 3-1; Florida State 4-0 The Florida State Seminoles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
goduke.com

Game at Wake Forest Moved to Sunday

DURHAM — The Duke field hockey game at Wake Forest originally slated to be played Friday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m., in Winston-Salem, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m., due to expected inclement weather. The game will be streamed on ACCNX on the ESPN app.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Clawson
Person
Lebron James
High School Football PRO

Tallahassee, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mosley High School football team will have a game with Chiles High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Clemson#American Football#Florida State Seminoles#Acc Atlantic Division#Abc#Insights
WRAL News

No. 1 East Forsyth shuts down No. 11 Mount Tabor

All season long, East Forsyth's football team has been garnering attention for its explosive offense. But on Thursday night, the Eagles proved their defensive grit with a 31-13 road win over previously unbeaten Mount Tabor. "Our defense gets overshadowed by how powerful our offense is," said East Forsyth coach Todd...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee lost its charm

Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near Tallahassee colleges, the closure of popular clubs and restaurants, and one of Tallahassee’s most prominent college campuses, FAMU, has been poorly portrayed in the media on several occasions.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low “FAMU” Allows You To Bragg Different

As NIKE, Inc. continues to show support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Oregon-based conglomerate has stopped by Tallahassee, Fla. to present FAMU with its very own Nike Dunk Low. Clad in the school’s iconic orange and green colors, the newly-surfaced pair is laden with references to Florida Agricultural...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
sneakernews.com

North Carolina A&T’s Nike Dunk Low Is “From Greensboro With Love”

NIKE, Inc. has been publicly supporting the Black community in a concerted effort since the first half of 2020. In addition to scholarships, design initiatives and more, the Oregon-based conglomerate has launched “Yardrunners,” a program that highlights 16 students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. As part of the campaign, special pairs of the Nike Dunk Low have been dedicated to these educational institutions. The latest?: North Carolina A&T.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
FSU
thefamuanonline.com

Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?

In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WXII 12

State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy