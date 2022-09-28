ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigham City, UT

Brigham City police: Father charged with impersonating juvenile son on social media, soliciting photos from boy’s underage friends

By Nancy Van Valkenburg
Gephardt Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Attempted kidnapping of a minor near a Taylorsville school

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping case that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29. just outside Bennion Jr. High School. According to Taylorsville Police Department, the 11-year-old was walking home from school when she was approached by a man. The suspect, who was on foot, tried to get the girl to go with him to his car. He apparently asked the victim if she wanted to go for a ride.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
MURRAY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brigham City, UT
Brigham City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ksl.com

Logan man charged with killing Brigham City father in DUI crash

LOGAN — A Logan man has been charged with being intoxicated when police say he caused a crash that killed a Brigham City father and critically injured another person last week on U.S. 91. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, was charged Wednesday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death,...
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Juveniles#Violent Crime
Gephardt Daily

Ogden police ask for help finding man missing nearly a year

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As part of renewed efforts in a search for a missing resident, police have asked for the public’s help. Shane Strong has been missing since November of 2021, when he was last seen by family members, according to a Friday post on social media by the Ogden Police Department. His vehicle is also missing. The 48-year-old white male drives an orange 1977 Chevrolet Impala, Utah license plate L524F.
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
ksl.com

Murray man arrested, accused of obstructing triple homicide investigation

WEST JORDAN — A Murray man who police say withheld information from detectives about a triple homicide investigation is now facing criminal charges. Quincy Jason Lewis Holt, 20, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. On July 23, Fayzan Ali and Ayash Mohamed,...
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Utah man arrested for soliciting minors on son’s phone

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Brigham City man is facing multiple counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly using his son’s confiscated phone to contact minors on his Instagram’s friend list.  According to the police report, the Brigham City Police Department (BCPD) was notified by a mother that her husband used […]
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Two people facing felony battery charges after police say they attacked others with weapons

Two people were recently arrested and charged with felonies after police say they battered people with weapons during separate incidents in East Idaho this month. Jacob Wesley Mack, 22, of Woods Cross, Utah, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony attempted strangulation following an incident that began to unfold in Lava Hot Springs around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motel on...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy