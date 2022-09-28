Brigham City police: Father charged with impersonating juvenile son on social media, soliciting photos from boy’s underage friends

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Attempted kidnapping of a minor near a Taylorsville school
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping case that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29. just outside Bennion Jr. High School. According to Taylorsville Police Department, the 11-year-old was walking home from school when she was approached by a man. The suspect, who was on foot, tried to get the girl to go with him to his car. He apparently asked the victim if she wanted to go for a ride.
Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
Gephardt Daily
SLCo D.A. Sim Gill clears officers from 2 police agencies in officer-involved critical injury cases
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has ruled on two alleged cases of Officer Involved Critical Incidents, and determined no charges will be filed against officers in either case. Both cases involved deaths that followed police pursuits....
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Logan man charged with killing Brigham City father in DUI crash
LOGAN — A Logan man has been charged with being intoxicated when police say he caused a crash that killed a Brigham City father and critically injured another person last week on U.S. 91. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, was charged Wednesday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death,...
Teen arrested in Salt Lake City shooting death of 17-year-old
A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month.
POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
ksl.com
16-year-old arrested, accused of killing 17-year-old in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of shooting another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month. The boy was booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention on Thursday for investigation of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. On Sept. 10, just before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
Update: 16-year-old faces homicide charges in Salt Lake City shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, SEPT. 30, 2022 — Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad has arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the Friday, Sept. 10, 2022 slaying of 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. Galicia-Rodriguez was mortally wounded just before 1 a.m. after being shot inside a car near...
KSLTV
Attempted kidnapping near Utah junior high has school, police warning parents
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted abduction near Bennion Junior High School. Taylorsville Police said the subject was on foot and asked the child if they wanted to go for a ride. Taylorsville Police also seemingly contradicted this and said that no vehicle was involved. The school...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden police ask for help finding man missing nearly a year
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As part of renewed efforts in a search for a missing resident, police have asked for the public’s help. Shane Strong has been missing since November of 2021, when he was last seen by family members, according to a Friday post on social media by the Ogden Police Department. His vehicle is also missing. The 48-year-old white male drives an orange 1977 Chevrolet Impala, Utah license plate L524F.
kjzz.com
Family concerned Bountiful man who killed his mother could be set free
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who killed his mother might walk out of the Utah State Hospital as a free man. In 2006, Jeremy Hauck killed his mother, Laura Hauck, and was deemed insane and instead of going to prison he went to the state hospital. “She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake County DA says police chase that ended in a fatal crash was not an officer-involved critical incident
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill’s Office announced that an incident involving two North Salt Lake Police officers did not meet the criteria for an officer-involved critical incident, an OICI. The incident in question was under review after a person died following a police chase.
KUTV
Young child injured in Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash overnight
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police and medical personnel responded to East High School late Thursday after a child was hit by vehicle, authorities said. The incident happened shortly before midnight in the lot near the school's stadium. There was a large law enforcement presence in the parking lot...
ksl.com
Murray man arrested, accused of obstructing triple homicide investigation
WEST JORDAN — A Murray man who police say withheld information from detectives about a triple homicide investigation is now facing criminal charges. Quincy Jason Lewis Holt, 20, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. On July 23, Fayzan Ali and Ayash Mohamed,...
kjzz.com
Jeremy Hauck back in court more than decade after being deemed insane
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man who has spent more than a decade in a state mental hospital for killing his mother could be coming closer to release. Jeremy Hauck killed his mother Laura in 2006 but was deemed insane and sent to the state hospital. Based on testimony...
Utah man arrested for soliciting minors on son’s phone
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Brigham City man is facing multiple counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly using his son’s confiscated phone to contact minors on his Instagram’s friend list. According to the police report, the Brigham City Police Department (BCPD) was notified by a mother that her husband used […]
'Selfless' Utah Woman Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect — and Sister Says She'd Just Made Plan to Leave Him
When Tyrese Cisneros last spoke to her older sister Lyberdee, Lyberdee said she had formulated a plan to leave a two-year relationship she described as abusive. Two hours after that conversation, Lyberdee Cisneros had been shot dead at the age of 24. "The last thing she had messaged me was...
Two people facing felony battery charges after police say they attacked others with weapons
Two people were recently arrested and charged with felonies after police say they battered people with weapons during separate incidents in East Idaho this month. Jacob Wesley Mack, 22, of Woods Cross, Utah, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony attempted strangulation following an incident that began to unfold in Lava Hot Springs around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motel on...
kslnewsradio.com
Federal, state authorities warn of return of missed jury duty, outstanding warrant scam
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. District Court Clerk’s Office are warning Utahns about the return of a phone scam as old as time itself. The missed jury duty and outstanding warrant scams are back. A press release sent this week warns that...
Comments / 0