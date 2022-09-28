Read full article on original website
Iva Lea Hooper Robinson
Iva Lea Hooper Robinson, age 83, of Cornelia, Georgia went to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Mrs. Robinson was born on January 17, 1939, in the Batesville Community of Clarkesville, Georgia to the late Daniel and Hazel Wood Hooper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Johnita Lynn Robinson; granddaughter, Carlye Lynn Elrod; brothers, Lamar Hooper, J.D. Hooper, Gerald Hooper; and an infant brother, Don Odell Hooper.
Melba Cook Dodd
Melba Cook Dodd, age 82, of Alto, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Born on January 1, 1940, in Habersham County, she was a daughter of the late Silas Newton Cook and Ruth Josephine Matheson Cook. Mrs. Dodd was retired from Yonah Realty where she was plant manager, then later retired from GlobalTech Industries. She was known by those who worked for her as an encourager and mentor, who gave sage advice on life, finances and budgeting. Mrs. Dodd was a loving and faithful wife to her husband of 63 years, with whom she enjoyed gardening and fishing, and who called her “his angel.” Though she had no children of her own, she was a mother figure to her numerous nieces and nephews and those she taught in Sunday School as a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Investigation indicates Collier’s death was ‘personal and targeted,’ chief deputy says
It’s been nearly three weeks since law enforcement discovered Debbie Collier’s partially nude and burned body in the woods of northern Habersham County. On Friday, investigators held their first press conference on the case. During the thirty minute briefing, lead investigator George Cason and Habersham County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Murray Kogod offered a rehash of what they previously had made public, with a few additional details.
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Clayton
A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in Clayton claimed the lives of two Franklin, North Carolina, women. 81-year-old Judith Coolidge Hughes and 91-year-old Patricia Childers Safko died in the wreck around 3:14 p.m. on Highway 76 east of McWorter Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Hughes was driving a Mercedes...
One person sent to hospital with minor injuries after basement fire
Hall County EMS transported one person to the hospital with minor injuries Saturday after a fire broke out in the basement of a home. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the fire on the 1700 block of Biscayne Boulevard around 12:50 a.m. on October 1. When they arrived, crews found a small fire in the basement of the residence, knocking it down quickly after it was located.
White County United Way ups its fundraising goal
The United Way of White County has set its 2023 fundraising goal at $80,000. The funds will be used to support local not-for-profit agencies in fulfilling their missions to enrich the lives of neighbors in need. “In kicking off the 2023 campaign, the United Way of White County looks to...
Investigation leads to largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County
A multi-agency law enforcement investigation led to multiple arrests and the largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County. During the operation on Sunday, September 25, drug agents seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, says Appalachian Regional Drug Task Force Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman. In addition, they seized 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ecstasy, and 103 grams of Alprazolam. Agents also confiscated black tar heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and a vehicle valued at over $10,000.
