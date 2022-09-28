Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Woman With Baseball Bat
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a baseball bat on South Jessup Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 21-year-old Gilberto Gomez got angry with a woman over drinking and kicked her out of the house. She reportedly got a baseball bat and...
Accused thief apologizes to trucker for stealing big rig from crash scene
"I apologize." Those are the words of a man who confessed to stealing a cement truck in Spring Hill and leading police on a wild chase along I-65 earlier this month.
WSMV
Woman released from jail 3 years after fatal crash involving Metro officer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jayona Brown, the woman convicted of killing Metro Nashville Police Officer John Anderson in 2019, was released from prison this week. On July 4, 2019, police said a Ford Fusion driven by 17-year-old Jayona Brown was traveling south on Interstate Drive after fleeing a possible traffic stop on MainStreet and crashed into Anderson’s patrol car at the intersection at Woodland Street.
Antioch family mourns 16-year-old as new police precinct is in limbo
The need for a Metro Police precinct in southeast Nashville is growing, but the wait may have just been extended. This comes after a 16-year-old died in a shooting.
Clarksville police searching for robbery suspect who may have been shot
According to police, a man wearing dark clothing and a ski mask tried to rob another man as he was getting out of his car Thursday at around 10 p.m. During the robbery, the suspect was "possibly shot and may be in need of medical assistance."
fox17.com
Car gunned down at Nashville apartment complex leaves juvenile dead
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday that left a 16-year-old dead and two other teens hurt. Gunfire was reported in the 500 block of Piccadilly Row just before midnight at the Stone Ridge Apartments. Police say one person,...
clarksvillenow.com
CPD requests public’s help finding robbery suspect who may have been shot
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is seeking the public’s help as they investigate an attempted robbery which may have left the suspect with a gunshot wound. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Jack Miller Blvd. on Sep. 29th around 10 p.m.,...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged After Hitting Public Safety Officer
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with wanton endangerment after hitting a public Safety officer with her vehicle on East 9th Street Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Officer Jace Baxter was crossing the road in a crosswalk in a shirt with reflective writing on it when 20-year-old Kendaijha Davie who was turning at a high rate of speed hit Baxter’s arm with her vehicle.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Indicted For Attempted Fetal Homicide
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday including a charge of attempted fetal homicide. A true bill was returned on 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville on charges of second-degree attempted fetal homicide, second-degree assault – domestic violence, first-degree strangulation, intimidating a participant in a legal process and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
fox17.com
Man shot on Bridgeway Avenue, suspects sought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the chest Wednesday morning on Bridgeway Avenue, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. Police say the shooting happened in a red car. Officers at the scene tell FOX 17 News they are looking for two suspects. They believe the incident stemmed from a possible drug deal.
WSMV
Friedmann hid weapons inside jail in ‘emotionally disturbed mindset’ from prior rapes, court documents show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, documents filed with a Davidson County court reveal that Alex Friedmann planted weapons inside the Downtown Detention Center so if he were ever jailed again, he could escape. WSMV4 Investigates obtained the documents for the first time Thursday morning, which describe Friedmann’s...
fox17.com
Police: Man shot after asking to buy weed he smelled coming from car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old man was shot Wednesday after he asked to buy marijuana he smelled coming from a car at a South Nashville fast food joint. The shooting happened at a fast food restaurant on Old Hickory Boulevard Wednesday night. Metro Police say the victim told...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
wpsdlocal6.com
19-year-old charged in Princeton, Kentucky, stabbing
PRINCETON, KY — A 19-year-old man is charged with assault in a stabbing in Princeton, Kentucky, that sent a 45-year-old man to an out-of-state hospital. The Princeton Police Department says officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph D. Traylor lying in the street. He'd been stabbed in the chest.
wkdzradio.com
Guthrie Woman Says Former Boyfriend Robbed Her
A Guthrie woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on East 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say it was around midnight when the woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly broke her cell phone and took her Apple watch while pointing a gun at her. The robbery was reported to police around 4 p.m.
Bellevue homes burglarized in broad daylight, police say
Metro Nashville Police Department officers are looking for a robbery suspect after several Bellevue homes were burglarized.
wkdzradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
whvoradio.com
McHenry Street Murder Trial Delayed For Sixth Time in 2022
The trial date of a Hopkinsville man charged with murder has been continued yet again as attorneys work to get all forensic evidence reports received and the court system works to fit a new trial date into a busy calendar. Robert Torian III was scheduled to stand trial on Monday....
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Issues Full Response Regarding Ongoing Legal Proceedings
Following a Friday afternoon interview with the News Edge, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree has responded to the most recent update in the investigation against himself and his office — in which special prosecution has switched from Todd County Attorney Jeffrey Traughber to Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams.
whvoradio.com
Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant
An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
