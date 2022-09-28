Read full article on original website
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree
CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
The Washington Post handed down four "Pinocchios" to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., for her claim warning of the "end" Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of Congress. Murray, who is fighting in a tightening reelection battle against GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, tweeted on Sunday, "Republicans plan to end...
Liz Cheney reveals a House Republican called Donald Trump “the Orange Jesus”
Ms Cheney, who lost her Republican primary in August, made the remark at American Enterprise Institute’s “Constitution Day” event in Washington, DC. “A member came in and he signed his name on each one of the sheets. And he said under his breath, the things we do for the orange Jesus,” the US representative recalled.
Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
Sarah Palin Could Be a Harbinger
It once seemed mathematically impossible that a Democrat could win a state that Trump won by 10 points. But last Wednesday, that’s exactly what happened in the state of Alaska. In a special election to replace the late Republican congressman Don Young, Democrat Mary Peltola beat Republicans Nick Begich III and Sarah Palin—the former governor of Alaska and onetime GOP vice-presidential nominee—and will now serve out the rest of Young’s term. The three candidates will again duke it out for the traditionally red congressional seat in November. In the meantime, Cook Political Report has moved its rating of that seat from “Likely R” to “Toss Up.”
Sen. Mitt Romney urged Joe Biden to run for president against Donald Trump, book says
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney encouraged Joe Biden to run against Donald Trump following the 2018 midterm elections, according to an upcoming book.
Democrats think GOP governors may torpedo Republicans with immigrant moves
Democrats say GOP governors sending migrants to liberal cities in blue states are making a political mistake, potentially turning the issue of immigration and the border into a loser for Republicans. They say sending plane- and busloads of men, women and children to unfamiliar cities with the promise of jobs...
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
Liz Cheney on if she prefers Democrats hold House majority: 'It's a tough question'
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said that she was unsure whether she would prefer Democrats hold their majority in the House of Representatives during the upcoming midterm elections, arguing that the threat posed by some Republicans who challenged the 2020 presidential election may outweigh her policy differences with the left. "It’s...
Millennial Sen. Jon Ossoff says young Republicans found his 2020 victory so inspiring they've reached out for advice on how to break through America's gerontocracy
Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff told Insider he encourages youthful candidates to inject their 'fresh perspective' into every political race possible
Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary
Cheney said that she would work to ensure that candidates like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box.
Republicans Louie Gohmert and Paul Gosar 'may have had serious cognitive issues,' Jan. 6 committee advisor says
Republican Denver Riggleman brands House Freedom Caucus members Louie Gohmert and Paul Gosar as conspiracy theorists in Jan. 6 tell-all, "The Breach."
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
Romney's revenge: Mitt helped convince Biden to run for president, new book reveals
About six years after getting bested by the Obama-Biden ticket in 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) implored his old vice presidential rival to vie for the presidency in 2020 amid his dismay with former President Donald Trump, a new book claims.
Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority
Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
Cheney says GOP leaders are treating Trump like a ‘king’ by defending him in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump and his allies Monday, accusing Republican leaders of treating the former president like a “king” by defending him at every turn in a federal investigation into classified documents stored at his Florida estate. “Those who...
REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters
An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
House Speaker Trump? It’s not as far-fetched as you think
In a political era that often feels closer to “The Twilight Zone” than “The West Wing,” consider this possibility: Speaker of the House Donald Trump. While it may not be the likeliest scenario to result from the 2022 midterms, there is a narrow path through which the former president could well become the next speaker.
