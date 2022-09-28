ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -There’s a lot of mystery happening in Vinton, Virginia. The town has a murder mystery case on its hands and it’s all surrounding desserts. Jimmy Barton is the leader of the drama team at Lighthouse Bible Church. He says the team has worked a lot of hours putting together the play “Just Desserts.” “The whole county has had all their contestants enter their desserts and there’s three left. It can get kind of dicey. People want to win! Unfortunately, people will go to some extreme measures to win this contest,” explained Barton.

VINTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO