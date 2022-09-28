Read full article on original website
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season
ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Spirits Month continues: Silverback Distillery
(WDBJ) - Kate and Natalie head to Nelson County to visit Silverback Distillery, which is the only mother-daughter distilling duo in the nation, crafting award-winning spirits. Watch the video for the tour.
timesvirginian.com
Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store
Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A community, faith-based organization broke ground in Lynchburg Friday for an affordable housing project. The Lighthouse Group is starting construction on a two-story, three-bedroom home that focuses on sustainability. It’s the first home of a project that aims to build hundreds of affordable homes in Lynchburg.
WDBJ7.com
Crews already starting to prepare for fourth annual Illuminights
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Though we still have Halloween and Thanksgiving ahead of us, Roanoke County crews are already getting into the Christmas spirit. “Crews have been out here setting up Illuminights since Labor Day and we’re a little under two months away from the opening of Illuminights,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks.
WDBJ7.com
Dinner theatre raising money for new school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -There’s a lot of mystery happening in Vinton, Virginia. The town has a murder mystery case on its hands and it’s all surrounding desserts. Jimmy Barton is the leader of the drama team at Lighthouse Bible Church. He says the team has worked a lot of hours putting together the play “Just Desserts.” “The whole county has had all their contestants enter their desserts and there’s three left. It can get kind of dicey. People want to win! Unfortunately, people will go to some extreme measures to win this contest,” explained Barton.
WDBJ7.com
Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 PM Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
WDBJ7.com
Angel Tree registration opens up for families in need on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, one of The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s most special missions is providing Christmas presents for families in need through its Angel Tree operation. On Saturday, that registration will once again open. “Having the feeling of helping these families provide for their children and...
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
WSLS
Halifax County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County woman is celebrating a very special birthday today (Sept. 30). Nonie Burch Clarke, of Crystal Hill, Virginia, is turning 103. Clarke’s family means the world to her as she is a proud mother of seven. She also has eight great-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
WHSV
Positive Paws relocates to Waynesboro, reopens to train and socialize dogs
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Several months ago, a dog-training facility and non-profit had to close their doors after their landlord decided to sell the property. Positive Paws K-9 Angels’ hiatus lasted about two months. During that time, staff and volunteers missed their dogs, and the dogs missed out on training and socialization. Now, they’ve got a new spot, and they are back with their favorite furry friends.
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Dogwood Restaurant
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are all kinds of restaurants with unique and different flavors but every now and then you get to craving country cookin’. Vinton has been home to a restaurant serving up momma’s favorite fixins’ for decades and they have the loyal fan base to prove it in this week’s Hometown Eats.
multihousingnews.com
Tazewell sells Virginia Apartment Building for $15M
The community is located in the center of downtown Roanoke. Tazewell Development has completed the $14.6 million sale of Gramercy Row Apartment Residences, an 82-unit mixed-use apartment community located at 206 Williamson Road SE in Roanoke, Va. Cushman & Wakefield’s Roanoke-based Thalmier Capital Markets Group represented Tazewell in the transaction. The property was acquired by a private investor.
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
schillingshow.com
Whiteout: Charlottesville High School group demands exclusive space for “students of color”
A note (full text below) posted on an entry door at Charlottesville High School (CHS) this week is making waves. Distributed by a group called “Voice for Students of Color,” (VSC) the flyer offers positions on evolving issues at CHS. Regarding the recent shooting-hoax school lockdown, the group...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department to break ground on new headquarters Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The highly anticipated new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Friday at 11 a.m., the department is set to break ground on the new headquarters following nearly six years of planning. This comes after construction of the new facility...
WSLS
How a Roanoke boxing program is impacting the lives of nearly 100 kids each year
ROANOKE, Va. – La’Torie Woodberry believes boxing saves lives. With each jab, one is instilled with the self-discipline, patience and inner strength often needed in the face of life’s greatest challenges, the veteran boxer explained. There will be many times when life knocks us down, but just like in boxing, it’s important to get back up and keep fighting when presented with adversity.
WDBJ7.com
Volunteers in Roanoke build beds for children in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers answered the call Thursday, turning out on a brisk fall morning to build beds for children in need. “And they’re not going to have to sleep on the floor,” said organizer Dave Jones, “so thank you, thank you , thank you.”. The...
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
