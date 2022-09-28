ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSLS

Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season

ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store

Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
CONCORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A community, faith-based organization broke ground in Lynchburg Friday for an affordable housing project. The Lighthouse Group is starting construction on a two-story, three-bedroom home that focuses on sustainability. It’s the first home of a project that aims to build hundreds of affordable homes in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews already starting to prepare for fourth annual Illuminights

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Though we still have Halloween and Thanksgiving ahead of us, Roanoke County crews are already getting into the Christmas spirit. “Crews have been out here setting up Illuminights since Labor Day and we’re a little under two months away from the opening of Illuminights,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dinner theatre raising money for new school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -There’s a lot of mystery happening in Vinton, Virginia. The town has a murder mystery case on its hands and it’s all surrounding desserts. Jimmy Barton is the leader of the drama team at Lighthouse Bible Church. He says the team has worked a lot of hours putting together the play “Just Desserts.” “The whole county has had all their contestants enter their desserts and there’s three left. It can get kind of dicey. People want to win! Unfortunately, people will go to some extreme measures to win this contest,” explained Barton.
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 PM Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Angel Tree registration opens up for families in need on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, one of The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s most special missions is providing Christmas presents for families in need through its Angel Tree operation. On Saturday, that registration will once again open. “Having the feeling of helping these families provide for their children and...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Halifax County woman celebrates 103rd birthday

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County woman is celebrating a very special birthday today (Sept. 30). Nonie Burch Clarke, of Crystal Hill, Virginia, is turning 103. Clarke’s family means the world to her as she is a proud mother of seven. She also has eight great-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Positive Paws relocates to Waynesboro, reopens to train and socialize dogs

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Several months ago, a dog-training facility and non-profit had to close their doors after their landlord decided to sell the property. Positive Paws K-9 Angels’ hiatus lasted about two months. During that time, staff and volunteers missed their dogs, and the dogs missed out on training and socialization. Now, they’ve got a new spot, and they are back with their favorite furry friends.
WAYNESBORO, VA
wfirnews.com

Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys

As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Dogwood Restaurant

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are all kinds of restaurants with unique and different flavors but every now and then you get to craving country cookin’. Vinton has been home to a restaurant serving up momma’s favorite fixins’ for decades and they have the loyal fan base to prove it in this week’s Hometown Eats.
VINTON, VA
multihousingnews.com

Tazewell sells Virginia Apartment Building for $15M

The community is located in the center of downtown Roanoke. Tazewell Development has completed the $14.6 million sale of Gramercy Row Apartment Residences, an 82-unit mixed-use apartment community located at 206 Williamson Road SE in Roanoke, Va. Cushman & Wakefield’s Roanoke-based Thalmier Capital Markets Group represented Tazewell in the transaction. The property was acquired by a private investor.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police Department to break ground on new headquarters Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The highly anticipated new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Friday at 11 a.m., the department is set to break ground on the new headquarters following nearly six years of planning. This comes after construction of the new facility...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

How a Roanoke boxing program is impacting the lives of nearly 100 kids each year

ROANOKE, Va. – La’Torie Woodberry believes boxing saves lives. With each jab, one is instilled with the self-discipline, patience and inner strength often needed in the face of life’s greatest challenges, the veteran boxer explained. There will be many times when life knocks us down, but just like in boxing, it’s important to get back up and keep fighting when presented with adversity.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Volunteers in Roanoke build beds for children in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers answered the call Thursday, turning out on a brisk fall morning to build beds for children in need. “And they’re not going to have to sleep on the floor,” said organizer Dave Jones, “so thank you, thank you , thank you.”. The...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE

