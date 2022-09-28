Read full article on original website
Packers add OT Yosh Nijman to Week 4 injury report with illness
The Green Bay Packers added offensive tackle Yosh Nijman to the Week 4 injury report on Saturday due to an illness. He is now considered to be questionable to play against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Nijman started the team’s first two games at left tackle and then split...
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's not losing sleep over criticism from ex-players, adding he might be 'bitter' too if he was 45 or 50
Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo shared Friday in an interview that he hears some of the criticism from ex-players through teammates and family but said it doesn't keep him up at night. It just makes him want to work harder. Criticism from ex-players was just one of the topics discussed on...
NBC New York
Report: Celtics, Blake Griffin Agree to One-Year Contract
Report: Celtics, Griffin agree to fully guaranteed one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are adding a former No. 1 overall draft pick to their roster ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that the Celtics and free agent Blake Griffin...
