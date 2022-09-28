ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The Independent

Trump speech – live: Ginni Thomas thanked for supporting election lies as Trump breaks silence on hurricane

Donald Trump heads to Michigan, a state that spurned him in 2020 after he saw a surprise victory there four years earlier, on Saturday.He’s in the state for a rally in Warren where he hopes to bump the candidacy of Tudor Dixon, his chosen acolyte in the race to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The president is eager to have a supporter of his bogus conspiracies about his 2020 defeat in the governor’s mansion should he make another bid for the White House in 2024.Polls show Ms Dixon badly trailing the governor, who was the intended victim of...
NBC New York

Arizona Attorney General Calls Student Loan Forgiveness ‘Unconstitutional' in Legal Challenge to Biden's Plan

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has brought a legal challenge against the Biden administration's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan, threatening to throw the accounts of tens of millions of borrowers into jeopardy. Brnovich is arguing that the U.S. Department of Education doesn't have the power to cancel hundreds of billions...
NBC New York

Fed Vice Chair Brainard Warns Against Retreating From Inflation Fight Prematurely

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Friday stressed the need to tackle inflation and the importance of not shrinking from the task until it is finished. "Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target," the central bank official said in remarks prepared for a speech in New York. "For these reasons, we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely."
NBC New York

Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes

Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
NBC New York

There's an ESG Backlash Inside the Executive Ranks at Top Corporations

Top corporations have embraced ESG publicly as core to their shareholder and stakeholder policies, but behind the scenes, executives exhibit less support for the rising influence of the investing philosophy. Only 25% of CFOs surveyed by CNBC say they support the Securities and Exchange Commission's climate disclosure proposal. Meanwhile, CFOs...
