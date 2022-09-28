ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WREG

From QB to TE, the motivation behind Caden Prieskorn’s success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — With four receiving touchdowns heading into week five, Caden Prieskorn ranks as one of the top tight ends in the nation. When he scores, he points to the sky because he hasn’t had the easiest road on his journey to crossing the goal-line. “It definitely brings joy to me,” said Prieskorn. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Meet Buoy, the new mascot for the Seattle Kraken

The NHL’s Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot on Saturday – Buoy, a troll that lives in the depths of the Climate Pledge Arena. Buoy made his first appearance before the Kraken’s preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, slowly lowered to the ice from the ceiling during the brief presentation.
SEATTLE, WA
WREG

Steven Adams signs multi-year contract with Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Saturday that the team has signed Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the 6′ 11″ Adams has averaged 6.9 points per game as well as setting a career high of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 76 […]
MEMPHIS, TN

