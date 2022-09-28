Read full article on original website
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing ContinuesAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Experts say hurricane Ian will bring intense but short-lived economic woesToni KorazaFlorida State
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
From QB to TE, the motivation behind Caden Prieskorn’s success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — With four receiving touchdowns heading into week five, Caden Prieskorn ranks as one of the top tight ends in the nation. When he scores, he points to the sky because he hasn’t had the easiest road on his journey to crossing the goal-line. “It definitely brings joy to me,” said Prieskorn. […]
Pitt DT David Green Leaves Georgia Tech Game With Injury
The Pitt Panthers will be down a defensive lineman.
Meet Buoy, the new mascot for the Seattle Kraken
The NHL’s Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot on Saturday – Buoy, a troll that lives in the depths of the Climate Pledge Arena. Buoy made his first appearance before the Kraken’s preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, slowly lowered to the ice from the ceiling during the brief presentation.
Halftime Notes: Georgia in Trouble in Columbia against Missouri
For the second straight week, the Georgia Bulldogs got off to a beyond sluggish start against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night. Though for the first time all season, Georgia could be in some trouble against Missouri, down 16 to 6 at the half. Their first five possessions yielded three ...
Steven Adams signs multi-year contract with Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Saturday that the team has signed Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the 6′ 11″ Adams has averaged 6.9 points per game as well as setting a career high of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 76 […]
Homers by Drew Waters, Salvador Perez power Royals past Guardians
Kris Bubic went five dominant innings, Drew Waters and Salvador Perez each homered and the Kansas City Royals evened their
