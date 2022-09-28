Read full article on original website
Rising, Phillips, Defense Lifts Utah Past Oregon State
SALT LAKE CITY – The 12th-ranked University of Utah football team got revenge after a blowout 42-16 win over Oregon State at home on Saturday. Cam Rising had a strong performance by completing 19 of his 25 pass attempts for 199 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball seven times for 73 yards and a score.
No. 12 Utah vs. Oregon State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Rice-Eccles
SALT LAKE CITY – The 12th-ranked University of Utah football team is seeking revenge as they host Oregon State at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Homecoming. Last season, Utah suffered just one loss in Pac-12 play and that was in Corvallis against Oregon State, 42-34 on October 23, 2021. KSL Sports...
Lynne Roberts Excited To Celebrate Title IX With Utah Football
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been 5o years since Title IX was passed and Utah Athletics has been pulling out the stops to celebrate the milestone for their female student-athletes, coaches, and administration both past and present. Utah football will be doing their part to honor their female counterparts during Saturday’s game against Oregon State and head women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts is excited about what the opportunity means for the continued advancement of Title IX in the future.
Instant Takeaways From Utah’s Domination Of Oregon State
SALT LAKE CITY- This was an odd game for #12 Utah. They handled Oregon State pretty well 42-16, but the stats don’t necessarily show that. Some of it is due to miscues from the Utes and subsequent toughness from the Beavers, some of it is also due to Utah coming up with big plays when they mattered most.
Former Utes Share Excitement After Clark Phillips’ Third INT
SALT LAKE CITY – A historic game for a Utah defender as star cornerback Clark Phillips III recorded three interceptions against Oregon State. In three seasons with the Utes, Phillips has had a pick-six in each year in Salt Lake City. Since the start of the 2021 season, Utah...
Utah CB Clark Phillips III Makes House Call With 1Q Pick-Six
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes preseason All-American Clark Phillips III had a career quarter against Oregon State and capped it with a pick-six against Oregon State. Clark Phillips had an interception on the first drive of the game that led to a touchdown connection between Cam Rising and Jaylen Dixon. After Oregon State scored on their next possession, Utah’s defense made them pay on the third drive. Chance Nolan threw to his wide receiver when Phillips used his speed and athleticism to jump the route and intercept the pass.
PK: Utes Clear Another Barrier By Blowing Out Oregon State
SALT LAKE CITY – As the prohibitive favorite to win the Pac-12, Utah can look at the nine conference games as individual obstacles to hurdle along the way toward achieving the primary goal. Having already conquered the first round with ease by drilling Arizona State last week, the Utes...
Cam Rising TD Throw To Devaughn Vele Extends Utah’s Lead Against Oregon State
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes’ offense needed a spark in the third quarter and they got with the a touchdown throw by Cam Rising to Devaughn Vele. After sputtering early in the third quarter, Utah’s offense got a boost by Rising both through the air and on the ground, which ended in a 16-yard TD pass to Vele.
Hubert INT Leads To Dixon’s Second TD Against Oregon State
SALT LAKE CITY – RJ Hubert saved a touchdown by intercepting a pass in the end zone which led to a TD run by Jaylen Dixon against Oregon State. Oregon State backup quarterback Ben Gulbranson threw the ball to the end zone with RJ Hubert picking it off. Hubert took the ball for 70 yards. Two plays later, Cam Rising had a fake handoff to the running back before handing the ball off to Jaylen Dixon on the end-around play. Dixon took it 22 yards for a touchdown.
Clark Phillips III INT Leads To Jaylen Dixon TD Catch
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes got off to a great start against Oregon State with Clark Phillips III getting an interception which led to a Jaylen Dixon TD catch. The interception by Clark Phillips was impressive as he ripped the ball away from the Oregon State receiver. Three plays later, Cam Rising threw a fade to Jaylen Dixon for a 19-yard touchdown. That gave Utah a 7-0 lead with 13:03 remaining in the first quarter.
Cam Rising Powers Into End Zone For First Rushing TD Of 2022
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising broke tackles, stiff-armed defenders and powered into the end zone for a TD against Oregon State. Cam Rising found the open field on the left side before shaking off defenders and finding the end zone on a 24-yard touchdown. That gave Utah a 21-7 lead with 4:13 remaining in the second quarter.
Three Things To Watch: Oregon State Vs. #12 Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- Oregon State will be paying the #12 Utah Utes a visit at Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday afternoon and the matchup has a few interesting factors to watch for. The Beavers have slowly been on the rise the past few seasons under head coach Jonathan Smith. During their rise, OSU has given a few teams a heart attack (USC last weekend), and they have even upset them (the Utes last season in Corvallis).
Oregon State Has Pieces To Give #12 Utah A Good Fight
SALT LAKE CITY- Oregon State put everyone in the Pac-12 on notice last weekend against #7 USC that they aren’t the “cute little brother” that can be picked on anymore. The Utes know this all too well, falling to the Beavers 42-31 last season at Reser Stadium. Oregon State has the pieces to give #12 Utah a good fight if they are allowed to.
Who Could Replace Brant Kuithe’s Production For Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY- Loosing a player like tight end Brant Kuithe for the season is not ideal for the Utes, but it’s also not the end of the world. Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, Utah has put in work on the recruiting front to be able to withstand a P5 schedule. It took a while to reap the results of the effort, but in 2022 Utah is in a place where losing a starter here and there as the season goes on isn’t necessarily going to change the trajectory of their season. With that said, lets take a look at some possible players who could help replace Kuithe’s production.
