‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in Elliott County, Kentucky
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect they say was involved in an alleged theft.
The photos below were taken early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The sheriff’s office says they believe the suspect to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about this person should call the Elliott County Sheriff's Office at 606-738-5422. Do not approach the suspect.
