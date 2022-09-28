ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott County, KY

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in Elliott County, Kentucky

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect they say was involved in an alleged theft.

The photos below were taken early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 24.

    Courtesy: Elliott County Sheriff’s Office
    Courtesy: Elliott County Sheriff’s Office
    Courtesy: Elliott County Sheriff’s Office
    Courtesy: Elliott County Sheriff’s Office
    Courtesy: Elliott County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office says they believe the suspect to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this person should call the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office at 606-738-5422. Do not approach the suspect.

