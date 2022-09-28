ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

click orlando

1 in 4 lose power during Hurricane Ian in Brevard County

INDIALANTIC, Fla. – State Rep. Randy Fine announced Thursday that more than 100,000 people in Brevard County lost power during Hurricane Ian’s trek across Central Florida. As linemen restored the power to tens of thousands, Mark Ramsower was still running his generator, which he said helped to power his fridge and lights.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
City
Vero Beach, FL
City
Sebastian, FL
State
Florida State
veronews.com

Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County

Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
SEBASTIAN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WPBF News 25

Cleanup begins in Okeechobee County following storm

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Okeechobee County leaders say it could take days to clean up the mess left behind from HurricaneIan. While county crews have cleared most of the streets in the county, they are still assessing damage and working to pick up all of the pieces following the storm.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sailboat crashes against Cocoa Village seawall during Hurricane Ian

COCOA VILLAGE, Fla. – A sailboat was found up against the seawall on Riverside Drive in Cocoa Village as Hurricane Ian’s effects ramp up in Brevard County. The sailboat with a long mast was found at an angle up against the wall. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian...
COCOA, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

Tropical Storm Ian, Advisory 4 - City of Fort Pierce Update

Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. As of 5:00 AM, Ian was located 40 miles SE of Orlando, with sustained winds of 65 mph and traveling NE at 8 miles per hour. Overnight, our area experienced sustained winds of 40 + mph and gusts over 60 mph. No major damage or flooding has been reported in Fort Pierce.
FORT PIERCE, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
TITUSVILLE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Treasure Coast Spared the Brunt of Ian

Treasure Coast - Thursday September 29, 2022: Power Outages, trees down, some flooding, and property damage, but no fatalities reported overnight from the storm. The Treasure Coast appears to have dodged the worst of Hurricane Ian which swept across our area overnight as a Tropical Storm. In St. Lucie County...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

VERO BEACH, FL

