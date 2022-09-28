Read full article on original website
Team USA Wins Fourth Straight FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup
The names on the U.S. team have changed, the Americans' dominance has not. A'ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 on Saturday to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women's basketball World Cup. “It feels great,” said Wilson, who...
