Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills
Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
Patriots' Mac Jones Ruled Out Vs. Packers in Week 4
Patriots-Packers injury report: Mac Jones officially ruled out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's official: Mac Jones will not suit up for Sunday's game in Green Bay. The New England Patriots' injury report officially ruled out the second-year quarterback for the Week 4 matchup. Jones was listed as a...
Tua Tagovailoa in Concussion Protocol, No Timeline for Return
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent additional testing Friday and remained in the concussion protocol a day after hitting his head against the turf. Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday morning, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. The team was waiting for results from the MRI, which McDaniel said was done out of “extra precaution” on top of the CT scans and X-rays taken the night before.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russell Wilson Has Great Response to Dig From Eli Manning
Russell Wilson has great response to dig from Eli Manning originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Russell Wilson's response to a dig from Eli Manning was much better than the commercial for his Subway sandwich. When asked on Wednesday about the joke Manning recently made at Wilson's expense, the Denver...
Bears Defense Has Tricks Up Sleeve to Generate Sacks, QB Pressure
Bears have tricks up their sleeve to generate sacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the Bears defense to really work, they need to generate pressure on the quarterback with their four down-linemen. That allows the team to leave as many men in coverage as possible, which leaves fewer holes in their zone. But the defense only has six sacks through three games, which puts them tied for 22nd in the league.
3 Keys to Win Bears – Giants NFL Week 4 Game, Final Score Prediction
3 keys for Bears to beat Giantsscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. At the beginning of the season, many Bears fans likely had the Week 4 matchup against the Giants circled as a win. But the Giants have proven to be a little more feisty than many expected, and the Bears passing attack has been more lethargic than even the most pessimistic projections. Still, the Bears have a good chance to improve to 3-1 on Sunday if they execute properly.
Twitter Roasts Russell Wilson's ‘Dangerwich' Subway Sandwich
Twitter roasts Russell Wilson’s ‘Dangerwich’ Subway sandwich originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sandwich lovers, let’s eat. Russell Wilson’s “Broncos country, let’s ride” catch phrase has become a popular meme on social media since the quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos in March. The corny mantra has been even more of a punching bag recently with Wilson struggling in the first few weeks of the 2022 season.
