Woman shoots into car with three children inside, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 23-year-old Memphis woman was arrested after opening fire into a car with another woman and three children inside it, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The gunfire happened Saturday, September 17, police said.

Angel Jackson, 23, hung out the window of a car and shot at a woman while driving, Jackson’s arrest affidavit reads. The other woman drove to the Pershing Park Apartments to get away from Jackson, but the 23-year-old followed her, driving past while waving the gun before doing a U-turn and leaving the complex, according to police records.

The other woman left the apartment, as well, to go file a police report against Jackson when the 23-year-old got behind her again and for the third time waved gun at her, MPD said.

This time, when the other woman turned to get away from Jackson, the 23-year-old opened fire, shooting out the other woman’s front and rear windshield as well as striking her passenger side headrest, according to police.

The other woman told police that her three young children were inside the car when Jackson opened fire.

Jackson was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.