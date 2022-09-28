Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
NBC Miami
‘I'm Gonna Come Find You': Tyreek Hill Says a Bengals Coach ‘Disrespected' Him
Tyreek Hill says he was 'disrespected' by a Bengals coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tyreek Hill wasn't thrilled with someone on the Cincinnati Bengals after Thursday Night Football. And no, it wasn't Eli Apple. The Miami Dolphins star wide receiver claimed he was "disrespected" by a Bengals coach...
NBC Miami
Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard Honors Mother With School in Haiti
The football field isn’t the only place Giovani Bernard makes an impact. Bernard is playing out his second season in his home state of Florida for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But as the son of two Haitian immigrants, the running back's family roots are very important to him. So...
Giants to place Logan Webb on 15-day injured list
Logan Webb was scheduled to make his final start of the 2022 season on Sunday, but the Giants will instead be placing the right-hander on the 15-day injured list, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters (including NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic). Webb is dealing with stiffness in his lower back, so the Giants will make the precautionary move and recall another pitcher for what will now be a bullpen game against the Diamondbacks. Righty Sean Hjelle might get the quick recall, as Hjelle was just optioned to Triple-A today when Jarlin Garcia was activated off the paternity list.
Comments / 0