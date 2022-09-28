Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Coolio Recorded a ‘Futurama' Appearance Just Weeks Before His Death
Futurama is keeping Coolio's legacy alive. The late rapper, who died on Sept. 28, will still voice the character of KwanzaaBot on an episode of Hulu's upcoming "Futurama" reboot, producer David X. Cohen told Entertainment Weekly. Coolio also recorded some Futurama-themed rapping, which will air over the end credits of...
Madame Wu, Famed Southern California Restauranteur, Dies at 106
Madame Sylvia Wu, whose iconic restaurant Madame Wu’s Garden served Hollywood A-listers for decades, has died. She was 106. According to the Los Angeles Times, the famed restauranteur died on Sept. 29. More from The Hollywood ReporterAntonio Inoki, Japanese Wrestler and Politician, Dies at 79Bill Plante, Longtime White House Correspondent for CBS News, Dies at 84Michelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to Coolio When Wu, her husband and their three kids moved from New York to Los Angeles, she was shocked to find inauthentic Cantonese dishes in the city, and she wanted to change that. So, she opened...
