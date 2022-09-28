Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Digital World CEO Urges Donald Trump to Push Shareholders to Vote on Merger Delay
Patrick Orlando, the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp. urged Donald Trump to publicize a shareholder vote on delaying the merger with Trump Media and Technology Group. On Oct. 10, DWAC stockholders will vote to extend the deadline of the merger with Trump's firm, which would take the company and its Truth Social platform public.
NBC Miami
Arizona Attorney General Calls Student Loan Forgiveness ‘Unconstitutional' in Legal Challenge to Biden's Plan
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has brought a legal challenge against the Biden administration's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan, threatening to throw the accounts of tens of millions of borrowers into jeopardy. Brnovich is arguing that the U.S. Department of Education doesn't have the power to cancel hundreds of billions...
NBC Miami
House Passes Stopgap Funding Measure to Avoid Looming Federal Government Shutdown
The House of Representatives voted to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government until mid-December. Without the measure, the government would have shut down before the end of Friday. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law before the deadline at midnight. The House passed a...
NBC Miami
Ron Insana: Something Big Could Be About to Break in Markets as Rates Continue to Rise
I wrote about the action of central bankers last week, suggesting that the rapid increase in interest rates, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, would lead to a meaningful break in financial markets, whether at home or abroad sometime soon. Well, it appears that day has come. On Wednesday, the...
NBC Miami
Fed Vice Chair Brainard Warns Against Retreating From Inflation Fight Prematurely
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Friday stressed the need to tackle inflation and the importance of not shrinking from the task until it is finished. "Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target," the central bank official said in remarks prepared for a speech in New York. "For these reasons, we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely."
NBC Miami
Quitting Jobs and Moving Abroad: 3 Stories of Americans Who Achieved the Goal, and the Money Moves That Helped
To many Americans, the idea of retiring early and moving abroad holds undeniable appeal. After all, who hasn't sat at their desk and dreamt of strolling the streets of a new city or feeling Caribbean sand beneath their toes?. Here's a look at three people who have made that dream...
NBC Miami
Biden Warns Putin That U.S. Will Defend ‘Every Single Inch' of NATO Territory as Russia Formally Annexes Ukraine Regions
President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin the United States is ready to defend NATO territory as Putin continues to escalate the war in Ukraine. "America's fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory. Every single inch," Biden said. "So, Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying. Every inch."
NBC Miami
Bill Gates: You'll Never Solve Climate Change by Asking People to Consume Less
And climate change advocates often advocate using less and consuming less as one potential solution to climate change — degrowth, it's often called. This idea is quixotic, according to Bill Gates. "I don't think it's realistic to say that people are utterly going to change their lifestyle because of...
NBC Miami
Over 700,000 Borrowers No Longer Qualify for Student Loan Relief—How to Check If You're Still Eligible
Hundreds of thousands of borrowers will no longer qualify for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, according to new guidance from the U.S. Department of Education. In a stunning reversal from previous guidelines, many borrowers who have federal student loans that are owned by private entities are no longer...
NBC Miami
Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes
Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
