College Station, TX

2022 College Football: Hottest QBs of September

The 2022 college football season is roughly two weeks away from its midway point, and there’s been plenty of shakeup in team standing and position rankings between the preseason and present day. The quarterback position has certainly been one to watch, with this shaping up to be the deepest...
Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach 'Disrespected' Him: 'I'm Gonna Come Find You, Bro'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he's going to seek out an unnamed Cincinnati Bengals coach to discuss comments made during Thursday night's game. "Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you, bro," Hill told reporters. "... Me and you gotta have a mano-a-mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day, I felt disrespected as a man."
CINCINNATI, OH
Arch Manning Breaks Peyton, Eli's High School Passing TD, Yards Records

Arch Manning has been touted as a better quarterback prospect than Peyton and Eli, so it's only fitting the 18-year-old broke his uncle's records for passing yards and touchdowns. Per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Arch became Isidore Newman School's all-time leader in both categories during Friday's 52-22 win over Pearl River.
EDUCATION
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Is 'Going to Defy All Odds,' Says Jaguars HC Doug Pederson

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP candidate through the first three weeks of the season, and Doug Pederson seems proud of his former player. "He's going to defy all odds," Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. "That's just the way his career has been built. He's overcome adversity everywhere he's been, at Alabama and Oklahoma."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
JSU's Deion Sanders Addresses 'Unbelievable' Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders discussed the ongoing water crisis within Jackson, Mississippi on USA Today's Sports Seriously on Thursday:. "I'm elated to be a part of them and in this fight with them just for equality. When you just sit there and think about Jackson is the darn state's capital and we dealing with this issue. We dealing with raggedy streets and I mean unpaid situations and, even at HBCU level would or overlooked and underserved it, it's unbelievable."
JACKSON, MS
Unearthing Every NFL Team's Early Hidden Gem in 2022

The first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season has revealed plenty about each team and their roster. While much of this intel isn’t surprising—many superstars are playing at high levels and plenty of end-of-roster backups are struggling—there have been a few shocking revelations during the month of September.
NFL
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Rumors: Derrick Favors Traded to Rockets in Multiplayer Deal with Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have agreed to an eight-player trade that notably includes 12-year NBA veteran forward Derrick Favors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the details. Wojnarowski also added some context regarding why the deal went down. "Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bears Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3

The top end of the Chicago Bears' 2021 NFL draft class has not panned out the way the franchise hoped it would. The Bears will continue to attempt to get Justin Fields to improve at quarterback, but time may be up for 2021 second-round pick Teven Jenkins. Jenkins was benched...
CHICAGO, IL

