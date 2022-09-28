Read full article on original website
CFB Twitter Says Will Levis 'Fumbled a Heisman Away' After Kentucky Loss to Ole Miss
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis saw his Heisman Trophy chances take a serious hit Saturday as the seventh-ranked Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, falling to No. 14 Ole Miss 22-19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Levis' baseline numbers were solid—18-of-24 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and...
Halftime Notes: Georgia in Trouble in Columbia against Missouri
For the second straight week, the Georgia Bulldogs got off to a beyond sluggish start against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night. Though for the first time all season, Georgia could be in some trouble against Missouri, down 16 to 6 at the half. Their first five possessions yielded three ...
Alabama's Bryce Young Suffered Sprained Shoulder Injury vs. Arkansas, Nick Saban Says
Alabama quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left Saturday's game against Arkansas with a sprained shoulder, head coach Nick Saban told CBS Sports' Jenny Dell. “Hopefully we’ll get some diagnosis on him and see how he goes," he added. Young was on the sideline at the start...
2022 College Football: Hottest QBs of September
The 2022 college football season is roughly two weeks away from its midway point, and there’s been plenty of shakeup in team standing and position rankings between the preseason and present day. The quarterback position has certainly been one to watch, with this shaping up to be the deepest...
Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach 'Disrespected' Him: 'I'm Gonna Come Find You, Bro'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he's going to seek out an unnamed Cincinnati Bengals coach to discuss comments made during Thursday night's game. "Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you, bro," Hill told reporters. "... Me and you gotta have a mano-a-mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day, I felt disrespected as a man."
Arch Manning Breaks Peyton, Eli's High School Passing TD, Yards Records
Arch Manning has been touted as a better quarterback prospect than Peyton and Eli, so it's only fitting the 18-year-old broke his uncle's records for passing yards and touchdowns. Per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Arch became Isidore Newman School's all-time leader in both categories during Friday's 52-22 win over Pearl River.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Is 'Going to Defy All Odds,' Says Jaguars HC Doug Pederson
Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP candidate through the first three weeks of the season, and Doug Pederson seems proud of his former player. "He's going to defy all odds," Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. "That's just the way his career has been built. He's overcome adversity everywhere he's been, at Alabama and Oklahoma."
JSU's Deion Sanders Addresses 'Unbelievable' Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders discussed the ongoing water crisis within Jackson, Mississippi on USA Today's Sports Seriously on Thursday:. "I'm elated to be a part of them and in this fight with them just for equality. When you just sit there and think about Jackson is the darn state's capital and we dealing with this issue. We dealing with raggedy streets and I mean unpaid situations and, even at HBCU level would or overlooked and underserved it, it's unbelievable."
Watch: Liberty WR Jaivian Lofton makes sick one-handed touchdown grab against Old Dominion
On Saturday night, Liberty improved to 4-1 on the season, knocking off Old Dominion in a high-scoring affair, 38-24. While the two teams combined for eight touchdowns, one score stood out above the rest. Just minutes into the game, Liberty wide receiver Jaivian Lofton put in his nomination for catch...
Sean Tucker Rushes For 6th Most Yards in Syracuse History in Win Over Wagner (Highlights)
Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker ran for a career high 232 yards and three touchdowns in the Orange's 59-0 win over Wagner on Saturday. The 232 yards were the sixth most in a single game in SU history and was just 20 yards short of Joe Morris' program record of 252 set against Kansas in 1979. ...
OSU's Miyan Williams Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After 5 TDs in Win vs. Rutgers
Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been primarily responsible for Ohio State's offensive success over the past two seasons, but running back Miyan Williams took center stage Saturday. In the No. 3 Buckeyes' 49-10 win over Rutgers, Williams rushed for 189 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries. Williams' five rushing touchdowns...
Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar Dies in Rock Climbing Accident at Age 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was found dead at 31 years old near Idyllwild, California, on Wednesday. Eliana Perez and Shad Powers of the Palm Springs Desert Sun reported Escobar and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were both found dead. Cal Fire firefighters hiked to a spot where a rock climbing accident was reported Wednesday and found them.
Unearthing Every NFL Team's Early Hidden Gem in 2022
The first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season has revealed plenty about each team and their roster. While much of this intel isn’t surprising—many superstars are playing at high levels and plenty of end-of-roster backups are struggling—there have been a few shocking revelations during the month of September.
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
Sean Payton Told Reggie Bush's Agent 'F--k You' for Telling Saints Not to Draft RB
Former USC and NFL running back Reggie Bush said on the latest edition of I Am Athlete that ex-New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said "f--k you" to Bush's then-agent, Joel Segal, who requested that the team pass over his client in the 2006 NFL draft. Bush's remarks about...
NBA Rumors: Derrick Favors Traded to Rockets in Multiplayer Deal with Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have agreed to an eight-player trade that notably includes 12-year NBA veteran forward Derrick Favors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the details. Wojnarowski also added some context regarding why the deal went down. "Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and...
Report: NFLPA Fires Independent Doctor over Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury Return vs. Bills
The NFL Players Association has fired the independent doctor who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return in last Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Saturday, the NFLPA exercised its "prerogative to terminate" the doctor. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe the NFLPA's...
Bears Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3
The top end of the Chicago Bears' 2021 NFL draft class has not panned out the way the franchise hoped it would. The Bears will continue to attempt to get Justin Fields to improve at quarterback, but time may be up for 2021 second-round pick Teven Jenkins. Jenkins was benched...
