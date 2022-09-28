Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Hurricane Ian exposes an insurance crisis that's much bigger than Florida
Hurricane Ian was still lashing southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon when NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins predicted that the damage and power outages would prevent tens of thousands (if not hundreds of thousands) of Floridians from returning home any time soon. Ian had winds of only 75 mph Monday, but...
CNBC
Hurricane Ian is a reminder for all homeowners to check their insurance for coverage of natural disasters
Ian slammed into Florida's southwestern coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, causing widespread flooding and wind damage. If you own your home, whether it's in an area prone to hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, hail or wildfires, it's important to know what your insurance covers and excludes. Flood insurance generally needs...
Hurricane Ian's Damage Estimate Ranks It Among the Top 10 Costliest Storms in US History
As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in parts of Florida this week, residents know they could sustain damage to their homes, vehicles, and other property. Analysts estimate the dollar cost of the storm’s structural damage, believing it could be one of the costliest natural disasters to date in the U.S., as Quartz reported. How high are the Hurricane Ian damage cost estimates so far?
Aftermath of Hurricane Ian could wreak havoc on insurance market: ‘If it sounds too good to be true, it is’
Hurricane Ian has brought widespread devastation to Florida, with many areas facing months or years of rebuilding, and for many residents, the recovery process might be prolonged without proper flood insurance, property insurance or other reimbursements for damages.In Florida, ongoing challenges and setbacks for the state’s insurance industry could exacerbate these problems even further.“Florida’s property insurance market was the most volatile in the U.S. before Hurricane Ian formed and will most likely become even more unstable in the wake of the storm,” Mark Friedlander from the Insurance Information Institute, an insurance trade association, told the Associated Press.Florida Chief Financial...
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Hurricane Ian: How many Category 5 hurricanes have hit the US?
As Hurricane Ian moves toward landfall in Florida, the sustained winds from the storm are just short of the strongest category of named tropical systems. If Ian makes landfall in the U.S. as a Category 5 hurricane, it will be only one of five other storms to have that distinction.
buzzfeednews.com
More Than 2 Million People In Florida Are Ordered To Evacuate As Hurricane Ian Gets Closer
People in Florida were evacuating or preparing to ride out increasingly heavy rainfall and forceful winds on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian was forecast to hit the state Wednesday. As of 5 p.m. local time, life-threatening storm surges, catastrophic winds, and flooding were expected from Ian, a Category 3 hurricane that is expected to get stronger as it nears land. Maximum sustained winds have been recorded at 125 mph. Around Florida, about 2.5 million people are under some kind of evacuation order, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
Warning Hurricane Ian will put MILLIONS at risk when Category 4 storm triggers ‘catastrophic’ floods with 120mph winds
MILLIONS of Americans are on high alert as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida and threatens to make landfall as a Category Four storm. The National Hurricane Center has warned of flooding and winds up to 120 miles per hour as Ian approaches the west coast of Florida as "an extremely dangerous major hurricane."
Insurers brace for $47 BILLION payout from Hurricane Ian as devastated Floridians share videos of their wrecked homes, cars and businesses - with many firms refusing to cover storm damage
Insurers are facing payouts of up to $47 billion from Hurricane Ian, in what could be the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Damage assessments are still in the early stages, but the scenes of devastation from Florida's Gulf Coast make it clear that thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed by the monster hurricane.
FEMA responds to Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
Officials are starting to assess the extensive damage left behind in Florida by Hurricane Ian. Leiloni Stainsby, FEMA's assistant administrator for the office of response and recovery, joins CBS News to discuss the agency's ongoing efforts in the aftermath of the deadly storm.
FEMA chief: damages from Hurricane Ian to be catastrophic
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Damages from Hurricane Ian will be catastrophic and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is preparing for potentially thousands of people to be displaced in the long-term, the director of the agency said on Thursday.
AOL Corp
Insurers brace for hit from Florida's costliest storm since 1992
(Reuters) -Insurers are bracing for a hit of between $28 billion and $47 billion from Hurricane Ian, in what could be the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, according to U.S. property data and analytics company CoreLogic. Wind losses for residential and commercial properties in Florida are expected...
disneydining.com
First Estimates are in on Hurricane Ian’s Damage, and the Numbers are Staggering
Hurricane Ian barreled into Florida on Wednesday with damaging winds, devastating storm surge, and catastrophic flooding. Hurricanes are known for being completely unpredictable, and Ian was no exception. Over the course of several days of forecasts, data models projected different points of landfall, as well as differing wind speeds, resulting in various forecasts related to which Category Ian would ultimately fall into.
Watch Out for Flood-Damaged Cars from Hurricane Ian
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, more flood-damaged cars may hit the market. Car prices may rise further because of increased demand as well.
