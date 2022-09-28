Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Southeast Health updates visitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health has update their visitation policy. As we learn to live in a world where the transmission of COVID-19 may always be present, Southeast Health continues to strive for a safe, healthy environment for patients, visitors, and staff. Beginning October 3, here’s what you can...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass COVID numbers continue to drop
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With only one county still in the yellow, the Wiregrass may soon be seeing an all-green region when it comes to COVID-19 numbers. Three Wiregrass counties are no longer facing high transmission rates, with two in the substantial bracket, and one in the moderate bracket. Only...
wtvy.com
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ken Klein spent 10 years on active military duty, another 10 in the reserves, and followed that with his distinguished stint in civil service. He has dedicated most of his 78 years to the U.S. government, but now wonders if his government is as loyal to him.
wdhn.com
HCSO: Urgent need for correctional officers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says there is an urgent need for correction officers. It is looking for people to work in the Houston County Jail. Starting pay is $16.63 an hour, with a yearly pay increase. State and medical benefits will also...
wtvy.com
Enterprise community expresses concerns over donation bin
Protestors are demanding reform from Alabama's prison system. Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project. Boll Weevil Soap Company receives Gold Retailer Award. The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama's small businesses of the year.
wtvy.com
Overturned vehicle causes delays on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene has been cleared, according to ALDOT. News4 is still working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two car-crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays on Highway 52 in Dothan, according to Alabama Department of Transportation.
southeastsun.com
Enterprise City Schools BOE approves personnel actions
The following personnel actions were approved by the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education at its Sept. 27 meeting:. Maria Metcalf, 8-hour custodian, Enterprise High School;. Chelsea Floyd, math teacher, Enterprise High School;. Resignations:. Floyd Graham, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;. Kristina Parrish, third grade teacher, Rucker Blvd. Elementary;
wdhn.com
Law Enforcement Summit finds ways to combat violent crime
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Law enforcement agencies across the Wiregrass are learning new ways to attack violent crimes. The agencies met at a violent crime reduction strategy meeting. Agencies discussed the different trends they were seeing when it comes to violent crimes. The Dale County Sheriff’s office tells when...
wtvy.com
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance
Pike County man arrested on sexual abuse of minors.
wtvy.com
The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise has lost a pillar of their community. Richard Fleming passed on Friday at the age of 94. Former City Councilmember Fleming served the City of Enterprise from 1972-1988. He also did time as a fire and police commissioner. “Richard was a champion...
wdhn.com
Is Hurricane Ian affecting gas prices?
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As Hurricane Ian travels across the Southeast, gasoline distribution could become limited. The national average for a gallon of regular gas increased by six cents to $3.78 since Monday, according to AAA. Since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, its impact is unknown at this...
wtvy.com
Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the Alabama Supreme Court gambling ruling will have on The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage. But it would seem a reasonable assumption that the Houston County development could be in jeopardy. That’s because...
wdhn.com
GO FOR A WALK: Slocomb receives over $88,000 for new outdoor trail
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)—Slocomb is one of the eight cities around the state that were a part of the $1.64 million grant awarded by the governor’s office which will be used to build, restore, and improve outdoor trails. The $88,032 grant will provide Slocomb with a 1.75-mile looped walking...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for September 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will feature another round of partly cloudy skies and winds on the breezy side at times. Highs will be below average once again as most locations top out near the 80-degree mark.
wdhn.com
DPD: Man charged with strangulation of significant other
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was arrested after an altercation with his significant other. On Thursday, Jose Jaime Zapatero Jr., 28, had a physical altercation with his significant other that involved strangulation. Zapatero was charged with domestic violence strangulation and is currently at the Houston County Jail with...
wdhn.com
Spanish speaking church serves as place of community and family
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) – Hispanic Heritage Month is every month at Iglesia Bautista PIBHE Alpha y Omega in Enterprise. Offering services entirely in Spanish, PIBHE is not just a house of worship for its congregation, it is a place of community and family. Pastor Manuel Martinez and his family...
wdhn.com
Elba officials say FEMA still hasn’t completed its “buy out” of December 2015 flood victims
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Wiregrass officials say we dodged a bullet when it came to Ian. What many say will be the costliest storm in U.S. history could have made its way to the tri-states, but fortunately, did not and there are many reasons to be grateful. For example, Coffee County...
wtvy.com
Rehobeth @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Rehobeth takes on Charles Henderson.
wtvy.com
Carroll @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Carroll takes on Eufaula.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Restaurant rampage? Suspects identified, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to the DPD, two suspects have been identified in the restaurant robbery. The Dothan Police Department has not released the identities of the suspects. On September 28, Dothan Police responded to a strongarm robbery at a restaurant on the 3000 Block of Montgomery Highway. According to...
