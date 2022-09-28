Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Camp Verde Clean Up
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in the Camp Verde. The cleanup will be at the Camp Verde Transfer Station, 2600 E. Hwy 260, 7 miles east of I-17 The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Creates a Safer Community One Job at a Time
The Prescott Valley PD is accepting applications for Lateral Police Officers and Police Officer Trainees. Our next testing will be on Saturday, October 15th at 9:00 AM. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a high rate of pay, paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance, and an exceptional work-life balance, all while working for an agency that is rapidly growing with new opportunities for advancement and personal development.
SignalsAZ
Raywood Ash: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Raywood Ash! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. The boldest fall foliage, the dark green summer leaves turn attractive wine-red...
AZFamily
Exclusive tour of Pipeline Burn Scar shows hope for Flagstaff flooding
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -The Coconino National Forest took us up into the hills of Flagstaff to see what was left behind after a wildfire back in June. The pipeline burn scar torched thousands of acres of land around the Weatherford Trail. Nearly every tree was charred and dead in some parts of the trail. “I think very few of them will make it through. We were always worried about fire in this area,” Deputy Ranger with the Coconino National Forest Nick Mustoe said.
SignalsAZ
Lisa’s New Autumn Plants: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about Lisa’s new Autumn plants like pansies, violas, and snapdragons. Also, learn some two easy fixes that will really improve the look of your home!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to...
SignalsAZ
Local Prescott Backyard Birds
Backyard bird watching has become a growing pastime for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts. For those with an appreciation for nature and animals, it can be an enjoyable, peaceful hobby. Have you ever wondered what different types of wild birds we have in our area? Take a look at the list below to find out some of the most common backyard birds.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley is Looking for Volunteers
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, Parks Arts and Recreation Commission, and the Library Board of Trustees. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
prescottenews.com
Undertaking the 2025 General Plan – Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities under a population of 50,000 must have the following elements in their plans: Land Use, Circulation, Open Space, Growth Areas, Environmental Planning, Cost of Development, and Water Resources.
SignalsAZ
Prescott’s 2025 General Plan Process
The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities...
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
theprescotttimes.com
Slow Down In Construction Zones
TRI CITY TRAFFIC DETAIL REMINDS DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN IN CONSTRUCTION ZONES. The Tri-City Task Force made up of six law enforcement officers from the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Valley Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office completed a Speed Enforcement Detail focusing on Pioneer Parkway and Williamson Valley Rd on September 27, 2022, between 6 and 10am. This location was specifically chosen due to.
AZFamily
Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years
The NWS says this winter is expected to be drier and warmer than normal. Troopers describe daring rescue after saving family from floodwaters in Maricopa. The three-member crew can be heard in the video scanning the water from their helicopter, scouting for the family stranded in the raging water. Scattered...
theprescotttimes.com
PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
Missing hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Volunteer searchers found the body of Kathleen Patterson, who had been missing since Sunday. Patterson, 60, was last seen at her home before going on a hike at the Spur Cross conservation area near Cave Creek, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office,...
knau.org
Man convicted of dumping body parts near Prescott
Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. A man accused of dumping body parts near Prescott has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies. The county attorney’s office says a jury this week found Walter Harold Mitchell...
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
arizonasuntimes.com
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
theprescotttimes.com
Attention! Yavapai County Voters General Election Information
Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your voter information by...
fox10phoenix.com
Construction begins on I-17 from Phoenix to Sunset Point: What to expect and for how long
PHOENIX - Construction is underway on the I-17 improvement project – we have the details on what Arizona drivers can expect and how long this project is going to be going on. Construction began on the night of Sept. 26 on 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem all the...
theprescotttimes.com
Just In Now PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
