FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -The Coconino National Forest took us up into the hills of Flagstaff to see what was left behind after a wildfire back in June. The pipeline burn scar torched thousands of acres of land around the Weatherford Trail. Nearly every tree was charred and dead in some parts of the trail. “I think very few of them will make it through. We were always worried about fire in this area,” Deputy Ranger with the Coconino National Forest Nick Mustoe said.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO