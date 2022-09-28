Read full article on original website
Fox 59
1 dead, 3 hurt after hit-and-run led to police chase, vehicle fire
INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead after a hit-and-run led to a police chase and ended in a fatal crash and vehicle fire early Saturday morning. Police say the incident occurred just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of 62nd Street & Michigan Road on Indy’s northwest side.
WKRC
Indy man charged after 4-year-old accidentally shoots self, grandmother
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC/WTTV/CBS Newspath) - A little girl in Indianapolis accidentally shot herself, and her grandmother on Wednesday, police say. Now, the child's uncle is facing charges. According to court documents, 25-year-old Brandon Clark was selling a gun to his sister when it happened. He was allegedly showing her multiple...
WTHR
Jury convicts Indianapolis man of murder in 2020 shooting during south side apartment argument
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced 24-year-old Lamonteon Williams has been convicted of murder and criminal recklessness for the Aug. 2020 shooting of his roommate, Daniel Johnson Jr. Williams was convicted after a three-day trial on both felony counts. On the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 7, 2020,...
Fox 59
50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Indy man arrested for his involvement in fatal shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a fatal shooting. During the investigation, officers say they received a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m. Sept. 2, at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, officers found Stacey Branch Jr., 24, with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Later that evening, Branch died at the hospital.
Fox 59
IMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting inside east side barber shop
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead, and two other people are injured after a shooting inside a barber shop on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD said an officer was patrolling the area of East 10th Street and North Bosart Avenue when...
wyrz.org
IMPD Homicide detectives locate and arrest suspect in early September homicide investigation.
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide detectives arrested 21-year-old Dionni King for his alleged role in the homicide investigation of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday, September 2, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to 5920 Fieldcrest Lane on a report of...
WTHI
Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
WISH-TV
Indy man sentenced to 19 years for armed robberies via OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Indianapolis man was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to two robberies and threatening using a firearm in both crimes, according to a news release the U.S. Department of Justice. The first robbery happened Aug. 8, 2020, Dujuan Lucas,...
Indy man sentenced to more than 19 years for pair of August 2020 armed robberies
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to two robberies and brandishing a firearm.
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
Fox 59
Woman in critical condition after hit by IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by an IndyGo bus late Friday night on Indy’s northeast side. Just before 11 p.m., at the intersection of 38th and Emerson Avenue, a woman was crossing 38th street when she was hit by an IndyGo bus.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man gets 9 years in prison for armed robbery of Lebanon AT&T store
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over nine years in federal prison after robbing a Lebanon AT&T Store, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Javentay Chapman, 21, will spend 111 months in prison after pleading guilty to robbery and brandishing a firearm in a crime. On...
WISH-TV
Docs: Charges filed, prosecutor moves to seize guns after child pulls trigger in Avon
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Avon man faces criminal charges and may lose his guns after prosecutors say his niece got his gun and pulled the trigger. Brandon Clark, 25, was charged in the case. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion to have the Avon Police Department seize Clark’s guns under Indiana’s “red flag” law.
Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in dating app robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery. According to court documents, Demetrius Banks used the dating app Grindr to set up meetings with the victims. Once he arrived at the victims' homes or apartments, Banks would pull a...
Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
cbs4indy.com
Neighbors on edge after Irvington home shot at 4 times in 2 months
INDIANAPOLIS — For the fourth time in less than two months, neighbors say someone has driven through an Irvington neighborhood and fired shots at a home. The most recent incident happened about a week ago and people who live in that area said they’re terrified. “He just comes...
cbs4indy.com
21-year-old arrested for murder of 24-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS — 21-year-old Dionni King was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday September 2, just before 10 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located...
cbs4indy.com
Convicted felon sentenced to 32 months after police find firearm, rounds during compliance check
INDIANAPOLIS — A man once convicted of armed robbery was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The U.S Attorney Office Southern District of Indiana said police went to the home of 25-year-old Bryan Glass in February 2020 for a community corrections compliance check.
readthereporter.com
Update: one hurt in crash near Sheridan involving Frankton-Lapel school bus, pickup hauling trash cans
The driver of a pickup pulling a trailer loaded with trash bins was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after colliding with a school bus on Tuesday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. The Ford F-350 truck’s driver, who was not identified in a news release from the sheriff’s...
