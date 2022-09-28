ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

Indy man charged after 4-year-old accidentally shoots self, grandmother

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC/WTTV/CBS Newspath) - A little girl in Indianapolis accidentally shot herself, and her grandmother on Wednesday, police say. Now, the child's uncle is facing charges. According to court documents, 25-year-old Brandon Clark was selling a gun to his sister when it happened. He was allegedly showing her multiple...
Fox 59

50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
WISH-TV

IMPD: Indy man arrested for his involvement in fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a fatal shooting. During the investigation, officers say they received a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m. Sept. 2, at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, officers found Stacey Branch Jr., 24, with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Later that evening, Branch died at the hospital.
WTHI

Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
Fox 59

Woman in critical condition after hit by IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by an IndyGo bus late Friday night on Indy’s northeast side. Just before 11 p.m., at the intersection of 38th and Emerson Avenue, a woman was crossing 38th street when she was hit by an IndyGo bus.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Docs: Charges filed, prosecutor moves to seize guns after child pulls trigger in Avon

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Avon man faces criminal charges and may lose his guns after prosecutors say his niece got his gun and pulled the trigger. Brandon Clark, 25, was charged in the case. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion to have the Avon Police Department seize Clark’s guns under Indiana’s “red flag” law.
WTHR

Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
cbs4indy.com

21-year-old arrested for murder of 24-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — 21-year-old Dionni King was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday September 2, just before 10 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located...
