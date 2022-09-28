ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Judge lets Wisconsin parade suspect represent himself

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge decided Wednesday to allow a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade represent himself at trial, finding that he suffers from a personality disorder and faces an uphill fight against an experienced prosecutorial team but is mentally competent.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow’s decision leaves Darrell Brooks in the unusual position of defending himself against a score of charges, including six counts of intentional homicide. His trial is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection.

Brooks has a high school equivalency diploma but did not attend college. Dorow said he has a constitutional right to act as his own attorney if he’s mentally competent.

Dorow said she reviewed evaluations four psychologists conducted of Brooks and agreed with their findings that while he has a personality disorder and is disruptive, he is intelligent and articulate enough to defend himself. She warned him that he will have problems understanding the rules of evidence, when to object to rulings and how to examine witnesses without any training, but she can’t stand in his way.

“This court has warned Mr. Brooks what he’s getting into,” Dorow said.

According to prosecutors and investigators, Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21. He refused commands to stop and kept driving, running people down, even as police officers shot at his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

He would face life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide charges. He faces 71 additional counts, including 61 counts of felony reckless endangerment. Each one of those counts carries a maximum sentence of 12 1/2 years in prison. Those counts also have a use-of-a-dangerous-weapon penalty enhancer, which would add another five years on each count.

He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease but withdrew that plea earlier this month and filed a motion seeking to represent himself. He told Dorow in court on Tuesday that his public defenders, Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees, haven’t explained the nature of the charges to him.

Dorow questioned him repeatedly about whether he understood what he was doing, to which Brooks insisted that he was aware but didn’t understand. Dorow grew so frustrated with him that she adjourned the hearing and continued it Wednesday.

Their exchanges were just as combative on Wednesday as Brooks constantly interrupted Dorow as she tried to explain the ramifications of his decision again and warned him that she likely wouldn’t assign an attorney to the case if he asks for one as the trial progresses.

The judge warned him that if he continues to interrupt during the trial, she will admonish him in front of the jury.

“That’s fine,” Brooks responded.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bielema has happy return as Illinois pounds Wisconsin 34-10

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chase Brown rushed for 129 yards, Tommy DeVito had three short touchdown keepers and Illinois trounced Wisconsin 34-10 on Saturday to give coach Bret Bielema a triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium. Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored 17 points off Wisconsin turnovers and scored the game’s final 27 points to win as a 6½-point underdog and earn its first victory in Madison since 2002. The Illini sacked Graham Mertz six times and held the Badgers to 2 yards rushing on 24 carries. “This was sweet,” Brown said. “It’s not a fluke. We came here expecting to win and we did.” Bielema had gone 68-24 in seven years as Wisconsin’s coach before leaving for Arkansas at the end of the 2012 regular season as the Badgers were preparing for a Rose Bowl appearance. Wisconsin won at least a share of the Big Ten title each of his last three seasons.
MADISON, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy