Much-loved half pot returns for 101st Fall Fest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you’ve ever been to the Fall Festival, you’re surely familiar with the West Side Nut Club’s Half Pot. Last year, the festival drew in record setting numbers, reaching over $1.5M for the half pot.

The Nut Club says their half pot is often imitated but never duplicated, giving you the chance to win a life-changing amount of money while helping support dozens of community organizations.

Last year, the Nut Club was able to award thousands of dollars to each school in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. Organizers say the Nut Club has officially passed $8 million donated since their start in 1921.

Half Pot booths will be open during the 101st Annual Fall Festival beginning Monday, October 3 through Saturday, October 8. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday – Friday and from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials tell us the winning number will be announced at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 8 on ‘The Benjamin and Anna Bosse Foundation Main Stage’.

You must be 18+ to enter, and do not need to be present to win. For more information and all the contest rules, please visit https://nutclubfallfestival.com/half-pot .

(Courtesy: West Side Nut Club)

