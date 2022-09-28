Owens & Minor Receives Two Vizient Supplier Awards

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022--

Owens & Minor, a leading global healthcare solutions company, has received two 2022 Supplier Awards from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company. In recognition of its exemplary performance and service, Owens & Minor received both the Medical/Surgical Supplier Excellence Award, and the Achieve Committed Program Excellence Award for its HALYARD* product brand. The recognitions were announced at the 2022 Vizient Connections Summit held Sept. 19-22.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud of our long-term, consistent commitment to Vizient’s members,” said Jeff Jochims, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and President, Products & Healthcare Services, Owens & Minor. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration and empowering their success in delivering excellent patient care.”

The awards honor Vizient-contracted suppliers for their superior service, support, reliability, ethics and integrity in collaboration with Vizient and Vizient members. The Medical/Surgical Supplier Excellence Award honors Owens & Minor for its comprehensive contract access across product and service lines and its commitment to value creation and improving total cost of care. The Achieve Committed Program Excellence Award recognizes Owens & Minor’s HALYARD* product brand for providing exceptional value by helping highly committed Vizient members achieve maximum value in select medical-surgical categories.

“We are pleased to recognize Owens & Minor with both of these awards,” said Simrit Sandhu, Executive Vice President, Vizient. “This is an acknowledgement of their achievements in helping Vizient’s members meet their organizational goals for cost management and supply chain efficiency, as well as their commitment to service excellence.”

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https://www.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

