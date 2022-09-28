LSU (3-1, 1-0) at Auburn (3-1, 1-0) 6 p.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN) 3 Consecutive games with 200 rushing yards for LSU. The Tigers most recently had a longer streak in 2015, when they started the season with seven straight 200-yard rushing games. LSU is 3-0 when it reaches 200 rushing yards and 0-1 when it does not in 2022. Auburn is 3-0 when it holds its opponent to fewer than 200 rushing yards and 0-1 when it does not. LSU’s leading rusher this season is QB Jayden Daniels, with 262 yards and two TDs on 44 carries.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO