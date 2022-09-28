Read full article on original website
Related
LSU vs. Auburn by the numbers: Yards make the difference when Tigers tangle
LSU (3-1, 1-0) at Auburn (3-1, 1-0) 6 p.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN) 3 Consecutive games with 200 rushing yards for LSU. The Tigers most recently had a longer streak in 2015, when they started the season with seven straight 200-yard rushing games. LSU is 3-0 when it reaches 200 rushing yards and 0-1 when it does not in 2022. Auburn is 3-0 when it holds its opponent to fewer than 200 rushing yards and 0-1 when it does not. LSU’s leading rusher this season is QB Jayden Daniels, with 262 yards and two TDs on 44 carries.
Gear up for game day with these top Auburn University fan apparel picks
Football season has finally kicked off and it’s time for Auburn’s big game against LSU. Now is the perfect time to stock up on Auburn Tigers fan apparel in show support for your favorite team this Saturday. Fanatics is one of the better websites to purchase fan gear....
LSU provides update on Sevyn Banks after he was carted off field against Auburn, sent to hospital
LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks is alert and mobile, and he has been released from the hospital after he was carted off the field Saturday night at Auburn, according to a statement released from the school. Banks was cleared to return to Jordan-Hare Stadium under the care of team doctors.
Joseph Goodman: Auburn remains elite, but change is needed
Any mid- to lower-tier roasting of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron should begin by pointing out that someone who opens a sushi restaurant and names it “Ajian” as a sort of joke maybe, just maybe, lacks the integrity required for honest words in a public space. Great guest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clyde Pittman, Class 7A No. 1 Auburn race past rival Opelika in the second half
No. 1-ranked Auburn wobbled on the edge of catastrophe late in the first half Friday night, trailing Opelika 21-13, trapped at its 4-yard line and apparently about to dig its own grave. But the Tigers, behind for only the second time this season, threw back all the shovels the Bulldogs...
What TV channel is Auburn-LSU today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
Auburn and LSU play on Saturday, Oct. 1. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). LSU rides a three-game winning streak into Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is coming off an overtime win over Missouri that was only secured with a goal...
Paul Finebaum on AJ McCarron’s Bryan Harsin take: ‘He’s now 0-2 in the last 2 encounters with Auburn’
Paul Finebaum isn’t buying what AJ McCarron is selling. A day after the former Alabama quarterback told WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile - as well as “The Ringer” podcast “Slow News Day” - that Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has been told he is out at the end of the season, Finebaum, the SEC Network analyst, questioned the lack of evidence to support such a claim.
Class 4A No. 4 Anniston knocks off No. 2 Handley in battle of unbeatens
In the 32-7 home victory Friday night, Anniston’s defense was mean as a stepped-on snake, lightning fast from sideline to sideline and as unrelenting as time. Bulldog coach Rico White called it the most dominant performance he’d seen from one of his Anniston teams in his four previous seasons, all of which qualified for the postseason.
RELATED PEOPLE
Caleb McCreary, Montgomery Catholic put up 72 in rout of rival Montgomery Academy
Montgomery Catholic quarterback Caleb McCreary accounted for 7 touchdowns as the Class 4A No. 1 Knights dismantled rival Montgomery Academy 72-15 on Friday night. The game was a rematch of last year’s Class 3A semifinal won in surprising fashion by the Eagles 10-7. This one wasn’t close. McCreary...
Center Point cruises to victory over Shades Valley
Center Point scored all its points in the first half and cruised to a 36-20 victory over Shades Valley in Class 6A, Region 6 play, clinching a playoff berth. The Eagles (6-1, 3-1) were led by senior running back Troy Bruce, who rushed for 225 yards on 13 carries and accounted for all 5 Center Point touchdowns.
Thursday roundup: Central-Phenix City wins despite huge effort by Dothan’s Octavious Thomas
Central-Phenix City quarterback Jaylen Epps threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers and uncommitted 4-star senior Karmello English scored two TDs to lead the Red Devils to a Class 7A, Region 2 victory over Dothan at Rip Hewes Stadium in Dothan. Dothan running back Octavious Thomas logged 57 carries...
Netflix series, Nike movie, Auburn play and more on agenda for veteran actor from Alabama
You’ve seen him in movies such as “Seabiscuit,” “Transformers,” “Sea of Love” and “Dallas Buyers Club.” His face also is familiar from a wealth of TV series: “The West Wing,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “Bates Motel,” “Extant,” “Rectify” and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
Opelika police launch murder investigation following discovery of deceased Salem man
The Opelika Police Department has launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a deceased Salem man Saturday morning. According to a news release by OPD, officers responded to Hickory Haven Trailer Park at the 800 Block of Crawford Road at 3 a.m., where they located the male victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0