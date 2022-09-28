ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Isuzu Launches New Allison-Equipped FVR Truck in Taiwan

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBZYD_0iE6jsH700

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022--

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce that Isuzu has introduced its new medium-duty FVR 18.5T truck featuring the Allison 3000 Series™ 6-speed fully automatic transmission in Taiwan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006024/en/

Isuzu and Taipei Triangle Motors Ltd (TTM), the sole distributor and dealer of Isuzu vehicles in Taiwan, recently held an event to unveil the new FVR 18.5 T model. The Allison-equipped medium-duty truck was designed for Taiwan’s pick up and delivery, and utility applications in compliance with Euro 6 emission standards.(Photo: Business Wire)

“Due to its dense urban environment and hilly city roads, Taiwan needed pick up and delivery trucks with the ability to deliver heavier, bulkier loads more efficiently,” said Ray Huang, General Manager, Taipei Triangle Motors Ltd (TTM), sole distributor and dealer of Isuzu vehicles in Taiwan. “In order to address the high start-stop duty-cycles and numerous application demands, TTM introduced the new FVR 18.5T equipped with the Allison 3000 Series fully automatic transmission to the market.”

“The Isuzu FVR 18.5T Euro 6 with the Allison 3000 Series is truly a differentiated offering for the Taiwan market,” said Brian Geiselhart, Executive Director, Asia Pacific Sales, Allison Transmission. “We’re confident the Isuzu and Allison combination will deliver superior economic value to fleets across Taiwan.”

This recently released truck is based on the Isuzu F-Series, which offers four wheelbase options, making it one of the most versatile chassis available for medium-duty vehicles. The new FVR truck was designed for Taiwan’s pick up and delivery, and utility applications in compliance with Euro 6 emission standards. Similar to other Isuzu F-Series models, it features a user-friendly low cab-forward design that provides more cargo capacity. The Allison 3000 Series transmission, paired with the Isuzu 6HK1E6S turbo diesel engine, was developed to make medium-duty vehicles more fuel efficient and easier to operate. The powerful engine and smooth shifting provided by the Allison fully automatic transmission enhances the driver experience through superior maneuverability, including the ability to easily move heavy loads in urban environments.

Isuzu and TTM recently held an event to unveil its new FVR model for the Taiwan market. The 3000 Series transmission was on display along with the new F-Series vehicle. The event was well attended by Isuzu OEM partners and local media.

About Alison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works . Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006024/en/

CONTACT: Claire Gregory

Director, Global External Communications

Claire.Gregory@allisontransmission.com

(317) 694-2065

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES TAIWAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC INDIANA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Allison Transmission

PUB: 09/28/2022 04:30 PM/DISC: 09/28/2022 04:32 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Yamaha Motor and ShinMaywa Conduct Early-Stage Test Flight of Small Aircraft

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan; President, CEO and Representative Director: Yoshihiro Hidaka) and ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. (Headquarters: Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan; President and CEO: Tatsuyuki Isogawa) conducted an early-stage test flight of a prototype small aircraft at Fujikawa Gliding Field in Shizuoka Prefecture on September 21. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005011/en/ This flight was run as part of the joint research project for small aircraft begun by both companies last year. The aircraft tested was an R&D aircraft owned by ShinMaywa, the XU-L (Experimental Utility aircraft – Large type), which was equipped with an existing 499cc engine manufactured by Yamaha Motor. Following the success of this early-stage test flight, both companies plan to continue this joint research endeavor.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

DeLorean executives sued by Karma for pursuing venture during EV development

Several DeLorean executives are being sued by their former employer Karma Automotive for pursuing an outside venture while being told to find investors for electric vehicle development. Karma filed a lawsuit last month against DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries, Chief Operating Officer Alan Yuan, Chief Marketing Officer Troy Beetz, and Vice President Neilo Harris, who all maintained they were allowed to establish a new company as needed.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
conceptcarz.com

Volta Trucks and DB Schenker complete first on-road test phase of the full-electric Volta Zero

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider and DB Schenker, one of the world's leading logistics service providers and the leader in European land transport, have together completed the first on-road test phase of the full-electric Volta Zero in Europe. For the first time, a Design Verification prototype Volta Zero operated on roads and in real distribution environments in Paris.
CARS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Detangling U.S.-China Technology Supply Chain is Challenging, but Not Impossible

The United States’ dependency on Chinese technology supply chains could be reduced by up to 40% by 2030 in key segments, according to a new report from Bloomberg Intelligence (BI). If the United States were to move to lessen its supply chain from China, it could reduce its dependency by at least 20% in a moderate scenario. China’s dominance in chip manufacturing as well as the broader electronics manufacturing services sector (EMS) are marked obstacles for a more significant reduction in Chinese supply chain dominance.
FOREIGN POLICY
fintechnexus.com

Chilean fintech Xepelin obtained $140 million to expand its operations in Mexico

Xepelin, the Chilean fintech that provides financial services for small and medium-sized companies, announced that global investment banking giant Goldman Sachs had provided it with a $140 million asset-backed securities credit line. The proceeds will fuel Xapelin’s expansion in Mexico, where the company seeks to become a B2B payments market...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Isuzu#Automotive Manufacturing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Allison Transmission#Fvr#The Allison 3000 Series
accesslifthandlers.com

Supply chains in focus at Off-Highway Conference

The supply chain challenges facing the global construction equipment market were under the spotlight at the first Off-Highway Conference being held today in Rosemont, Chicago, USA. Keynote speaker Gert Reichetseder, President and CEO of Wacker Neuson North America, said the days of an unconstrained global supply chain for OEMs were...
ROSEMONT, IL
protocol.com

How I decided to leave the US and pursue a tech career in Europe

A native New Yorker, Melissa Di Donato made a life-changing decision back in 2005 when she packed up for Europe to further her career in technology. Then with IBM, she made London her new home base. Today, Di Donato is CEO of Germany’s Suse, now a 30-year-old, open-source enterprise software...
BUSINESS
conceptcarz.com

Toyota Announces Extension to Safety Connect and Service Connect Trials

• Up to 10-Year Trial Periods on Select 2023 Models Featuring New Generation Toyota Audio Multimedia as well as the 2022 Toyota Tundra*. •Emergency Assistance Can Dispatch Emergency Services to Vehicle's Location. •Enhanced Roadside Assistance Builds on Toyota's Commitment to Safety and Customer Care. •Service Connect Provides Maintenance Reminders and...
HEALTH SERVICES
altenergymag.com

With Vanguard 1P, TrinaTracker proves in the US market that its pioneering spirit is firmly rooted in the company’s DNA

TrinaTracker team organized a series of demonstrations at the Trina Solar booth during the three days of the exhibition. Clients, solar journalists, and institutional organizations participated in the workshops and learned the innovative features that lead to the system's high adaptability, stability, and efficiency. September 30, Trina Tracker, a leading...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
thefastmode.com

Nokia, Vodafone NZ to Accelerate Network Innovation with 5G-Advanced & 6G

Nokia announced it has signed an innovation focused Memorandum of Understanding with Vodafone NZ to collaborate on the development of new applications and services enabled by the capabilities of Nokia’s advanced mobile network technology. The collaborative agreement, which comes as the two organisations celebrate 30 years of partnership in...
BUSINESS
coinchapter.com

SEIDD launches “DoDo Dinosaur” NFT auction in official website and APP

On September 25th, SEIDD launched the “DoDo Dinosaur” NFT auction in official website (www.seidd.com) and the homepage of the APP, with a total of 999 works, and 40 works have been auctioned. As a workable and Turing-complete basic blockchain protocol, SEIDD has established a distributed Oracle data network...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Former Tibet official latest to fall in China graft sweep

BEIJING (AP) — A former vice governor of China’s sprawling Tibet region has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes, state media reported Friday. Zhang Yongze is the latest high-level former official to be indicted on graft charges just weeks before a major congress of the ruling Communist Party, whose leader Xi Jinping has made fighting corruption a signature issue. Zhang “took advantage of his former positions and power to seek benefits for others” in obtaining government contracts and obtaining promotions, for which he “illegally accepted a large amount of money and valuables in return,” the official Xinhua News Agency quoted the indictment as saying. Zhang’s case is being handled by prosecutors and courts in the western province of Shaanxi, in keeping with the practice of moving cases elsewhere when high-ranking officials and serious charges are involved. High on the Tibetan Plateau, the region holds an abundance of mineral wealth and is run as a virtual police state to guard against pro-independence sentiment among its native population who are ethnically, linguistically and culturally distinct from China’s Han majority.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

The Tragic Fate of the USS Grenadier (SS-210) and Her Crew

For over 70 years, nobody knew the fate of the USS Grenadier (SS-210). Struck by a Japanese aircraft, the submarine sank to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Thailand, in April 1943. As her 76-men crew attempted to escape, several enemy vessels surrounded the area – they knew then their fates were sealed.
MILITARY
Sourcing Journal

How Suuchi x Bankamoda Helps Latin American Makers

Supply chain software provider Suuchi is giving Latin American clients an integrated solution for managing finances. The enterprise resource planning (ERP) and product lifecycle management (PLM) technology company has teamed with Bankamoda, an alternative bank that offers invoicing and purchase order financing. The partnership will allow Suuchi’s GRID users—encompassing PLM, ERP and a global sourcing network—to access Bankamoda’s financing through the software’s front end. The partnership offers Latin American companies a way to “compare and evaluate costs of financing for different payment terms and choose the best option” for their businesses. GRID users already manage their workflows and supplier transactions through...
BUSINESS
fintechfutures.com

New challenger bank in India for young professionals – Shelf

A new challenger bank for young professionals, Shelf, is gearing up for launch in India. Headquartered in Bengaluru and founded this year, the firm has launched a closed beta and is currently accepting new applicants to its waitlist. Shelf aims to help young professionals manage and control their spending, enabling...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy