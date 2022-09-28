Isuzu Launches New Allison-Equipped FVR Truck in Taiwan

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022--

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce that Isuzu has introduced its new medium-duty FVR 18.5T truck featuring the Allison 3000 Series™ 6-speed fully automatic transmission in Taiwan.

“Due to its dense urban environment and hilly city roads, Taiwan needed pick up and delivery trucks with the ability to deliver heavier, bulkier loads more efficiently,” said Ray Huang, General Manager, Taipei Triangle Motors Ltd (TTM), sole distributor and dealer of Isuzu vehicles in Taiwan. “In order to address the high start-stop duty-cycles and numerous application demands, TTM introduced the new FVR 18.5T equipped with the Allison 3000 Series fully automatic transmission to the market.”

“The Isuzu FVR 18.5T Euro 6 with the Allison 3000 Series is truly a differentiated offering for the Taiwan market,” said Brian Geiselhart, Executive Director, Asia Pacific Sales, Allison Transmission. “We’re confident the Isuzu and Allison combination will deliver superior economic value to fleets across Taiwan.”

This recently released truck is based on the Isuzu F-Series, which offers four wheelbase options, making it one of the most versatile chassis available for medium-duty vehicles. The new FVR truck was designed for Taiwan’s pick up and delivery, and utility applications in compliance with Euro 6 emission standards. Similar to other Isuzu F-Series models, it features a user-friendly low cab-forward design that provides more cargo capacity. The Allison 3000 Series transmission, paired with the Isuzu 6HK1E6S turbo diesel engine, was developed to make medium-duty vehicles more fuel efficient and easier to operate. The powerful engine and smooth shifting provided by the Allison fully automatic transmission enhances the driver experience through superior maneuverability, including the ability to easily move heavy loads in urban environments.

Isuzu and TTM recently held an event to unveil its new FVR model for the Taiwan market. The 3000 Series transmission was on display along with the new F-Series vehicle. The event was well attended by Isuzu OEM partners and local media.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works . Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com

