Oakland, NE

Nebraska State Patrol assisting in the investigation of shooting in Oakland

By Zoey Muessel
 3 days ago
The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in an investigation of a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening.

According to police, at 9:00 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland.

Officers say that they then located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Ryan Schuman.

The investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police also say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

