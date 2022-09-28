ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, AR

ksgf.com

Suspect In Arkansas Hospital Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault. Raymond Lovett entered the pleas Thursday during a brief video arraignment and a judge set his bond at $500,000. Lovett was arrested Wednesday...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
TheDailyBeast

Arkansas Hospital Shooter Allegedly Asked Couple About Their Relationship Before Opening Fire

When Raymond Lovett Jr., 24, opened fire at CHI St. Vincent Hospital North in Sherwood, Arkansas, on Wednesday, he allegedly asked an engaged couple “how long they had been together,” according to a police report obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Lovett is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault for the death of Leighton Whitfield, 21. The fiancée, Jade Pye, was receiving treatment on the fourth flour and being visited by Whitfield when Lovett, whom Pye referred to as “Ajay,” entered the room around 10 a.m. He shot Whitfield, then turned his gun toward Pye, but she pulled an alarm attached to her bed. Police said Lovett and Whitfield knew each other. Whitfield was found with “at least one gunshot wound,” and cops are calling the shooting as an isolated incident. Lovett, whose bail is set at $500,000, will appear in court on Nov. 8.Read it at Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette
SHERWOOD, AR
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: hospital shooting, escaped inmate back in custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooting at a hospital near Little Rock takes the life of one person, and authorities take a suspect into custody. The hospital CHI St. Vincent north in Sherwood, Arkansas went on lockdown as authorities responded. Police say the victim was visiting a patient and was shot by a person he knew. Authorities later arrested a suspect at a gas station. Click here to read more about this story.
nypressnews.com

One person dead, suspect charged after shooting at Arkansas hospital

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas police agencies were on the scene of an active shooter threat at a Sherwood hospital on Wednesday morning where at least one person has died and the shooter was arrested. Josh Cook, who works as the spokesperson for CHI St. Vincent North, initially confirmed...
SHERWOOD, AR
KATV

18-year-old arrested for attempted capital murder in Conway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a warrant for attempted capital murder at Conway Monday evening. Nas'Juan East was arrested by Conway police with the help of North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Departments, according to a social media post. According to Conway Police Department,...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Police investigating 'suspected incident' at Arkansas hospital

SHERWOOD, Ark — The Sherwood Police Department announced that there's "police activity" at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary North and advise the public to avoid the area. There's currently no information on the threat involved or what caused police to respond but we are working to get more information on the incident.
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
Deseret News

Suspect of Arkansas hospital shooting detained, one found dead

CHI St. Vincent North hospital was under lockdown for an active shooter situation Wednesday morning, but has been lifted following a potential suspect being taken into custody. The suspect was found at a nearby Exxon gas station, after police received a tip late Wednesday morning. One victim was found dead by authorities upon entering the building, but the identity of the victim and the potential suspect have not been released at this time, Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar reported.
SHERWOOD, AR

