ksgf.com
Suspect In Arkansas Hospital Shooting Pleads Not Guilty
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault. Raymond Lovett entered the pleas Thursday during a brief video arraignment and a judge set his bond at $500,000. Lovett was arrested Wednesday...
Arkansas Hospital Shooter Allegedly Asked Couple About Their Relationship Before Opening Fire
When Raymond Lovett Jr., 24, opened fire at CHI St. Vincent Hospital North in Sherwood, Arkansas, on Wednesday, he allegedly asked an engaged couple “how long they had been together,” according to a police report obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Lovett is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault for the death of Leighton Whitfield, 21. The fiancée, Jade Pye, was receiving treatment on the fourth flour and being visited by Whitfield when Lovett, whom Pye referred to as “Ajay,” entered the room around 10 a.m. He shot Whitfield, then turned his gun toward Pye, but she pulled an alarm attached to her bed. Police said Lovett and Whitfield knew each other. Whitfield was found with “at least one gunshot wound,” and cops are calling the shooting as an isolated incident. Lovett, whose bail is set at $500,000, will appear in court on Nov. 8.Read it at Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette
North Little Rock Police searching for man with multiple active warrants
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a wanted suspect. According to reports, 22-year-old Silvio Hernandez has two active warrants for aggravated assault and one for 2nd-degree domestic battery. Police state that Hernandez is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: hospital shooting, escaped inmate back in custody
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooting at a hospital near Little Rock takes the life of one person, and authorities take a suspect into custody. The hospital CHI St. Vincent north in Sherwood, Arkansas went on lockdown as authorities responded. Police say the victim was visiting a patient and was shot by a person he knew. Authorities later arrested a suspect at a gas station. Click here to read more about this story.
KATV
Benton police searching for a suspect involved in breaking and entering incidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Thursday they are looking for a suspect that is involved in breaking and entering around Benton. The suspect is also involved in a hit-and-run accident over the past few days. Benton police also said that anyone may reference the incident...
Arkansas family pleads for answers 28 years after disappearance
A family calling for help in Searcy 28 years to the day after their loved one, Jarrod Green went missing in the small town.
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
nypressnews.com
One person dead, suspect charged after shooting at Arkansas hospital
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas police agencies were on the scene of an active shooter threat at a Sherwood hospital on Wednesday morning where at least one person has died and the shooter was arrested. Josh Cook, who works as the spokesperson for CHI St. Vincent North, initially confirmed...
Deputies: Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in White County creek
A vehicle stolen over two decades ago was found in a White County creek Monday, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office.
KATV
18-year-old arrested for attempted capital murder in Conway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a warrant for attempted capital murder at Conway Monday evening. Nas'Juan East was arrested by Conway police with the help of North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Departments, according to a social media post. According to Conway Police Department,...
Police confirm 1 killed, 1 in custody in hospital shooting
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Police in Sherwood, Arkansas, said they are on the scene of an active shooting incident. The Sherwood Police Department said the incident happened at CHI St. Vincent Hospital on Wednesday but did not release any other details. Update 1:40 p.m. EDT Sept. 28: KTHV is reporting...
Police investigating 'suspected incident' at Arkansas hospital
SHERWOOD, Ark — The Sherwood Police Department announced that there's "police activity" at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary North and advise the public to avoid the area. There's currently no information on the threat involved or what caused police to respond but we are working to get more information on the incident.
Police: Shooting at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood involved men who knew each other
Law enforcement officials said an incident initially feared to be an active shooter event at a Sherwood hospital Wednesday morning was actually a targeted shooting involving two men who knew each other
Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
Suspect of Arkansas hospital shooting detained, one found dead
CHI St. Vincent North hospital was under lockdown for an active shooter situation Wednesday morning, but has been lifted following a potential suspect being taken into custody. The suspect was found at a nearby Exxon gas station, after police received a tip late Wednesday morning. One victim was found dead by authorities upon entering the building, but the identity of the victim and the potential suspect have not been released at this time, Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar reported.
Police respond to active shooter at Arkansas hospital
Police in Arkansas are responding to reports of an active shooter at a hospital located in the suburbs of Little Rock on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Machine gun training sparks fire at Camp Robinson
Authorities with the Camp Robinson Fire Department said a fire happened on their gun range shortly before noon Friday.
KATV
18-year-old female arrested after multiple false threats to Watson Chapel schools
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after criminal investigators said she sent several prank 911 text messages alleging threats against the Watson Chapel School District. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Renesha Washington, a student of Watson Chapel schools, was charged with three felony...
Arkansas police searching for missing 3-year-old last seen with mom
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 40-year-old Winter Colbert and her daughter, 3-year-old Sylvia Noel Ferricher. Sylvia is currently in the custody of her mother, but on September 23, 2022, her father, Juston Fields was awarded custody. Deputies...
Jefferson Co. Sheriff explains how you can prepare for a shooting and stay safe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Raymond Lovett has been accused of killing Leighton Whitfield— and Lovett will be due back in court in November. Wednesday morning's shooting at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood led to a massive response from several law enforcement departments. "Active shooter events are something...
