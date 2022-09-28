Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Kids and teens ride free on Pullman public transportation beginning Oct. 1
PULLMAN, Wash. – Public transportation for youth 18-years-old and younger will be free in Pullman beginning Oct. 1. The Pullman City Council approved the change in an effort to increase ridership and gain non-local revenue sources, like state and federal grants, to help ease reliance on the local tax dollars that pay for Pullman Transit operations.
FOX 28 Spokane
Mayday Health places billboards promoting abortion access on University of Idaho campus
MOSCOW, Idaho – In response to the University of Idaho’s recent decision to block staff from referring students to abortion providers or emergency contraception, nonprofit Mayday Health has displayed digital billboards around campus. Mayday Health’s mission is to share information on how to access abortion pills in any...
Structure Fire on North Garden Court Thursday Afternoon Results in Estimated $50,000 Worth of Damages
LEWISTON - A structure fire at 119 North Garden Court in Lewiston Thursday afternoon resulted in $50,000 worth of damages to the residence and the contents inside, according to the Lewiston Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Lewiston residence at around 3:20 p.m. where first arriving crews found smoke...
FOX 28 Spokane
SR-26 blocked by semi-trailer near Washtucna
WASTUCNA, Wash. – SR-26 is completely blocked by a semi-trailer near Washtucna, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT). A detour is in place at SR-21 to the west and SR-260/261 to the east. FOX28 Spokane©
Pilot of Two Engine BE-60 Plane Makes Successful Landing at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport After Experiencing Engine Troubles
LEWISTON - On the morning of Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., a pilot notified the Lewiston Airport Tower that he was having engine troubles and that he was bringing his aircraft back to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire...
Clarkston Man Charged with DUI Following Crash that Started Brush Fire on Down River Road
LEWISTON - 50-year-old Aaron Moses, of Clarkston, has been charged with felony DUI following a single vehicle crash and brush fire on Down River Road earlier this week. Moses has also been charged with driving without privileges, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting or obstructing an officer, all of which are misdemeanors.
Highway work mishap kills juvenile steelhead
Part of a yearslong project that is adding 11 miles of passing lanes to U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester was temporarily halted last month following an incident that killed dozens of protected steelhead in Lapwai Creek. According to Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Aubrey Spence, contractor Knife River was excavating on Aug. 29 in preparation of placing a retaining wall adjacent to Lapwai Creek. The digging caused water in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Feminist, race scholar to deliver keynote for University of Idaho’s Women’s Center’s 50th anniversary
MOSCOW, Idaho – Feminist author and race scholar Ijeoma Oluo will give the keynote address for the University of Idaho (UI) Women’s Center’s 50th anniversary on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. in the ICCU Arena. Oluo wrote the No. 1 New York Times bestseller, “So You Want...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspects In Stolen Credit Cards Case
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects from a stolen credit cards case. The male and female allegedly used credit cards stolen during a vehicle burglary that was reported on Tuesday on Pullman’s College Hill. The pair reportedly used the stolen cards at Walmart and Starbucks. Anyone with information about the pair or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the PPD.
uiargonaut.com
Faculty Senate erupts over University of Idaho Abortion Policy
On Tuesday, The University of Idaho Faculty Senate discussed a memo they received prohibiting the promotion of abortion. The email was sent from the Office of General Counsel for the University. It issues guidelines saying UI employees cannot promote abortion while acting as a university employee due to the trigger law passed in Idaho on Aug. 25.
Police Issue Warning to Public After 2 Fentanyl Pills Found at Lapwai Bus Stop
LAPWAI - According to the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, two fentanyl pills were recently found at the bus stop area near the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. Officers responded and collected the pills. In response, police issued a statement on Friday morning, urging community members to use caution. The...
pullmanradio.com
28 Year Old WSU Student Accused In Road Rage Assault Case Charged With Misdemeanors
The 28 year old Washington State University student accused of punching a man in downtown Pullman during a road rage incident has been charged with misdemeanors. Daniel Rouhana has been charged with misdemeanor assault, drunk driving, hit and run and reckless driving in Whitman County District Court. Pullman Police say Rouhana crashed his car into the victim’s vehicle, punched the driver several times and drove away. Officers initially arrested Rouhana on additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Those potential charges are still being reviewed as the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office hasn’t been able to confirm if Rouhana has any criminal history with the U.S. Army.
WSU basketball guard diagnosed with cancer
PULLMAN, Wash. — Myles Rice, a guard for the Washington State men’s basketball team, has been diagnosed with cancer. Rice’s family notified the team he was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will miss the 2022-23 basketball season. In a letter, Rice says he will beat the disease and be a positive inspiration for others. He also plans to dedicate...
