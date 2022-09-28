ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Kids and teens ride free on Pullman public transportation beginning Oct. 1

PULLMAN, Wash. – Public transportation for youth 18-years-old and younger will be free in Pullman beginning Oct. 1. The Pullman City Council approved the change in an effort to increase ridership and gain non-local revenue sources, like state and federal grants, to help ease reliance on the local tax dollars that pay for Pullman Transit operations.
SR-26 blocked by semi-trailer near Washtucna

WASTUCNA, Wash. – SR-26 is completely blocked by a semi-trailer near Washtucna, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT). A detour is in place at SR-21 to the west and SR-260/261 to the east. FOX28 Spokane©
Idaho State Journal

Highway work mishap kills juvenile steelhead

Part of a yearslong project that is adding 11 miles of passing lanes to U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester was temporarily halted last month following an incident that killed dozens of protected steelhead in Lapwai Creek. According to Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Aubrey Spence, contractor Knife River was excavating on Aug. 29 in preparation of placing a retaining wall adjacent to Lapwai Creek. The digging caused water in...
pullmanradio.com

Pullman PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspects In Stolen Credit Cards Case

The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects from a stolen credit cards case. The male and female allegedly used credit cards stolen during a vehicle burglary that was reported on Tuesday on Pullman’s College Hill. The pair reportedly used the stolen cards at Walmart and Starbucks. Anyone with information about the pair or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the PPD.
uiargonaut.com

Faculty Senate erupts over University of Idaho Abortion Policy

On Tuesday, The University of Idaho Faculty Senate discussed a memo they received prohibiting the promotion of abortion. The email was sent from the Office of General Counsel for the University. It issues guidelines saying UI employees cannot promote abortion while acting as a university employee due to the trigger law passed in Idaho on Aug. 25.
pullmanradio.com

28 Year Old WSU Student Accused In Road Rage Assault Case Charged With Misdemeanors

The 28 year old Washington State University student accused of punching a man in downtown Pullman during a road rage incident has been charged with misdemeanors. Daniel Rouhana has been charged with misdemeanor assault, drunk driving, hit and run and reckless driving in Whitman County District Court. Pullman Police say Rouhana crashed his car into the victim’s vehicle, punched the driver several times and drove away. Officers initially arrested Rouhana on additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Those potential charges are still being reviewed as the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office hasn’t been able to confirm if Rouhana has any criminal history with the U.S. Army.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSU basketball guard diagnosed with cancer

PULLMAN, Wash. — Myles Rice, a guard for the Washington State men’s basketball team, has been diagnosed with cancer. Rice’s family notified the team he was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will miss the 2022-23 basketball season. In a letter, Rice says he will beat the disease and be a positive inspiration for others. He also plans to dedicate...
