‘Tis Time!’ Everything We Know So Far About ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
I put a spell on you! Nearly three decades after Hocus Pocus premiered in 1993, fans continue to watch the Halloween classic on repeat — and can't wait for more. In the original movie, Max (Omri Katz) lights the black flame candle, bringing Winnifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) and her sisters, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and […]
Mayim Bialik's Mom Sends Her Unflattering 'Jeopardy!' Screenshots to Judge Her Outfits
Mayim Bialik has revealed that, despite all of her accomplishments to focus on, her mother has gotten a little judgmental when it comes to the outfits she wears to host Jeopardy!. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the recently appointed Jeopardy! co-host and Big Bang...
Watch 'The Voice' Four-Chair Turn That Blake Shelton Was Desperate To Get on His Team
Blake Shelton was the first one to swivel his chair for 29-year-old Bodie from Ladera Ranch, Calif., and even though that’s just a hop, skip, and a jump from Anaheim, where Gwen Stefani was raised, Blake held out hope that Bodie would join his team, despite the fact that Bodie ended up being a four-chair turn for his performance of “You Found Me” by The Fray.
Candace Cameron Bure Shares Sweet Family Photo With Her 'Boys' on Instagram
Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating the men in her life with an ode to her two sons, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20. Earlier this week, the Full House alum, 46, shared a sweet Instagram selfie with her two boys and husband, Valeri Bure, in a tribute for National Sons Day on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Kourtney Kardashian Cozies Up to Travis Barker in Photos From Wellness Brand Launch
Kourtney Kardashian appears to be basking in the glory of her recent wellness brand launch. The reality star, 43, celebrated her latest business venture this week after going live with her new supplement and vitamin line, Lemme, on Tuesday, Sept. 27. In a new Instagram post, Kardashian shared a series...
Who is Harp on 'The Masked Singer'? We String Together Some Guesses!
A new season of Masked Singer means a new slate of celebrities shrouded by elaborate masks and a Twitter feed full of guesses from viewers watching at home. And we're here to help you figure out the famous faces beneath these wilder-than-ever new masks. The Season 8 contestants have a...
George Clooney Has the Perfect Response to Brad Pitt Calling Him One of the 'Most Handsome Men'
George Clooney isn't shy about his own good looks. The actor, 61, recently responded to friend Brad Pitt's claims that he is one of the most handsome men in the world, which he doesn't seem to disagree with. "He's right about that. Let's face it. He's right," Clooney candidly stated...
Fran Drescher Teases Possibility of 'The Nanny' Film Adaptation
The Nanny might be making her way to the big screen, according to Fran Drescher. The actress—who played the role of Fran Fine on the beloved '90s sitcom—recently teased a possible sequel film for The Nanny while appearing at the Variety Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
‘Ghosts’ Star Román Zaragoza Shares His Two Favorite Episodes and How He Measures His Worth in Hollywood
When he was 4 years old, Román Zaragoza watched his father from the wings as he performed on the Broadway stage and the impact this had on the boy’s life resonates today with his leading role on a hit primetime sitcom. Zaragoza, who has an extensive resume on...
Kim Kardashian Is a 'Cheetah Girl' in Skintight Outfit in New Instagram Photos
Kim Kardashian is quite busy these days with new business ventures, like her private equity firm and her new title of Global Ambassador of Stuart Weitzman, but she still has time to push the envelope when it comes to fashion, no matter how uncomfortable or shocking. Now, she's fully embracing...
Hilary Swank Reveals What She Really Thinks About Journalists
The Oscar winner for Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don’t Cry stars in the new drama series Alaska Daily (Oct. 6 on ABC). Swank, 48, plays Eileen Fitzgerald, an investigative journalist seeking redemption at a newspaper in Anchorage after a story she’s pursuing causes her dismissal from her high-profile job in Manhattan.
Brooke Shields Shares TikTok With Daughter Rowan That Went Horribly Wrong
Brooke Shields is showing her TikTok followers the hilarious moment one of her daughters attempted a popular trend, which didn't exactly go as planned. In the video, Shields, 57, was sitting in the car with her daughter, Rowan Henchy, 19, who was trying to replicate the viral trend where one person reaches into the backseat for a bag, which they use to lightly hit the other person in the head while pretending they didn't realize it. Usually, the person gets away with a few hits before the other one eventually figures out what's going on.
Maren Morris Quotes Iconic Line From ‘The Parent Trap’ in Pointed TikTok
Amid an ongoing feud with Brittany Aldean, country singer Maren Morris shared a TikTok of her lipsyncing to an iconic scene from The Parent Trap, which many are interpreting as a jab at her opposition. It all started when Aldean shared what many perceived to be a transphobic post on...
